Dagenham & Redbridge 2 Solihull Moors 0 - Daggers show their clinical side to beat play-off hopefuls

Angelo Balanta of Dagenham scores the second goal for his team and celebrates with his team mates during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Solihull Moors, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 22nd February 2020. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

National League: Dagenham & Redbridge 2 Solihull Moors 0

Mitch Brundle of Dagenham scores the first goal for his team during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Solihull Moors, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 22nd February 2020. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo Mitch Brundle of Dagenham scores the first goal for his team during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Solihull Moors, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 22nd February 2020. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

A clinical Dagenham & Redbridge picked up an important three points with a 2-0 win over Solihull Moors at Victoria Road.

Mitch Brundle headed his side in front from close range before Angelo Balanta added to the lead before the break with a cool finish.

Jason Cowley found himself in a dangerous position for the away side after four minutes when he got in down the right-hand side of the box but could only find the hands of goalkeeper Elliot Justham.

Darren Carter then tried an ambitious volley from distance for Moors but fired over the stand behind the goal.

Ben House of Dagenham and James Ball of Solihull during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Solihull Moors, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 22nd February 2020. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo Ben House of Dagenham and James Ball of Solihull during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Solihull Moors, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 22nd February 2020. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

But it was Dagenham who took the lead on 11 minutes when Sam Deering whipped in a dangerous free-kick towards the back post, Manny Onariase headed it back across goal and Mitch Brundle nodded in from close range.

Cowley had the chance to draw his side level on the 20-minute mark when he got on the end of Geraldo Bajrami's ball to the back post but could only head wide.

And Cowley continued to trouble Dagenham as he cut in from left and curled an effort towards the far corner which bounced down off the crossbar, much to the relief of Justham who was beaten.

Solihull dominated possession in the first half as the Daggers struggled to create opportunities but two minutes before half-time they managed to grab a second.

Angelo Balanta of Dagenham scores the second goal for his team during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Solihull Moors, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 22nd February 2020. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo Angelo Balanta of Dagenham scores the second goal for his team during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Solihull Moors, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 22nd February 2020. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Ben House robbed Bajrami of the ball on the left before squaring to Angelo Balanta to side-foot home from close to the penalty spot as his side took a two-goal lead in at half-time.

Brundle had a good chance to grab his second of the game from Luke Croll's corner but could only head straight at goalkeeper Ryan Boot after the restart.

James Ball had two opportunities to get his side back in the game around the hour mark, with Justham getting across well to deny his header from Carter's free-kick before he smashed an effort wide from inside the box moments later.

House almost grabbed a third for his side when he was set away by Balanta with 20 minutes remaining but after rounding the goalkeeper, could not find the finish from a tight angle as the ball rolled across goal.

Captain Kenny Clark failed to make the most of his header from a few yards out which went over before House slipped as he went to shoot from distance and could only find the hands of Boot.

Substitute Nick Clayton-Phillips saw his powerful strike well blocked by Onariase with seven minutes left before another sub Jake Beesley headed just over from Carter's free-kick just after being introduced.

George Carline saw his header tipped over by Justham in the stoppage time as Dagenham claimed victory.

Dagenham & Redbridge: Justham, Gordon, Onariase, Croll, Clark, Brundle, Balanta, Robinson, Eleftheriou, Deering, House

Solihull Moors: Boot, Gudger, Carter, Hancox, Hawkridge, Carline, Blissett, Cowley, Bajrami, Howe, Ball

Attendance: 2,345