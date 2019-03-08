Dagenham & Redbridge 2 Wrexham 1 - Daggers get back to winning ways in National League

Chike Kandi of Dagenham and Redbridge scores the second goal against Wrexham. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Dagenham & Redbridge got back to winning ways in the National League with a 2-1 win over Wrexham at Victoria Road.

Angelo Balanta's header in the first half followed by Chike Kandi's tap-in ended a run of three league games without a victory for Peter Taylor's side.

The first meaningful chance came after just two minutes when Wrexham striker JJ Hooper headed straight at Elliot Justham from a few yards out.

But just a minute later, the Daggers had a good chance of their own when a ball over the top found Chike Kandi who could only shoot straight at Rob Lainton.

Moments later, Dagenham had two chances to take the lead in quick succession when Lainton was equal to powerful efforts from both Kandi and Angelo Balanta.

And Peter Taylor's side's positive start continued when Joan Luque cut in on his right foot and curled a strike at goal which bounced off the bar on eight minutes.

On 14 minutes, James Jennings whipped in a ball to Bobby Grant at the back post who headed over, with the Wrexham striker's appeals that he was pulled down not persuading the ref.

But the Daggers continued to threaten as Mitch Brundle picked out Luque with a great ball at the back post, whose first-time effort was caught by Lainton.

Just before the half-hour mark, Paul Rutherford met a flick-on inside the box but could only head straight at Justham.

Four minutes later, some good link-up play between Will Wright and Brundle presented Matt Robinson with a chance, whose powerful effort was deflected wide.

James Dobson almost got on the end of Will Wood's excellent cross on 35 minutes, before Robinson blasted wide from distance.

As half-time approached, Justham got down well to save Grant's low strike towards goal.

Wrexham went close to taking the lead in added time when substitute Mark Harris found himself free inside the box but headed over.

But almost instantly, the home side went up the other end with Will Wood picking out Balanta, who headed across goal and into the far corner.

The Red Dragons went searching for an equaliser at the start of the second half as Grant glanced a header wide on 47 minutes.

But moments later, Brundle set Kandi away, who made his way into the box but scuffed an effort wide of the target.

Wrexham drew level on 51 minutes when Dagenham wasted numerous chances to clear, allowing Luke Young to smash home past Justham.

But the two sides were level for just five minutes, when Lainton palmed Balanta's effort into the path of Kandi, who tapped home from close range to score.

Peter Taylor had Justham to thank for keeping his side in the lead when he pulled off a magnificent save to tip Akil Wright's header onto the bar on the hour mark.

Wrexham pushed for an equaliser as substitute Devonte Redmond shot wide from the edge of the box on 74 minutes.

Wright then headed over from a corner from close range for Wrexham on 82 minutes.

But Dean Keates' side could not find an equaliser as Dagenham picked up all three points.

Dagenham & Redbridge (4-2-3-1): Justham, Wright, Onariase, Croll, Wood, Robinson, Brundle, Luque, Balanta, Dobson, Kandi

Wrexham (4-1-2-1-2): Lainton, Horsfield, Lawlor, Chambers, Jennings, Barton, Wright, Young, Rutherford, Hooper, Grant

Attendance: 1,254