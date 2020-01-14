Essex Senior Cup: Dagenham & Redbridge 3 Barking 2

Bagasan Graham of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Bagasan Graham's last-minute goal allowed Dagenham & Redbridge to get the better of borough rivals Barking in their county cup showdown on Tuesday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The in-form visitors twice took the lead at Victoria Road but Daggers booked their place in the quarter-finals, where they will host Tilbury, with virtually the last kick of the game.

Daggers included new signing Gabby Zakuani in their starting line-up and had the first chance of the tie on three minutes when Reece Grant found space in the box to get in a shot.

But Blues took the lead moments later through Ricky Tarbard, who played the ball to Michael Dixon and then continued his run to convert a right-wing cross and went close to doubling their advantage on 16 minutes as Steven Sardinha shot just wide.

Joe Quigley fired over for the hosts on 19 minutes, then beat Montel Joseph only to see the ball cleared off the line by a Barking defender.

And Andrew Eleftheriou was flagged offside as he looked to put in a cross after being played through on the right.

But Barking might have extended their lead when they saw a cross somehow evade everyone in the box on 29 minutes, before Daggers drew level as Will Wood's brilliant cross found Grant in space in the box and he finished calmly into the bottom right corner.

Barking had a chance to regain the lead on 37 minutes but a header flew just past the post, then they had penalty appeals turned down shortly before the interval.

Daggers made three changes during the break, sending on Manny Onariase, Luke Croll and Chike Kandi for Zakunai, Joan Luque and Quigley.

You may also want to watch:

And Kandi won a corner after a darting run, then pounced on a loose ball and saw a locked effort go behind for another corner.

Barking regained the lead on 56 minutes, though, as Sherri Artmeladze's shot took a big deflection to beat Josh Strizovic in the home goal.

Their joy was shortlived as Daggers drew level for a second time just five mintues later through Kandi and the home side then started to pose more of a threat.

Kandi fired past the top right corner with a shot from the left, before a break in play saw Sardinha going off to be replaced by Joe Bruce with a quarter of an hour remaining.

And Kandi then laid off an Alex McQueen corner for WIll Wright, whose effort flew well over the crossbar, and crossed for McQueen, who saw his low shot go just wide on 82 minutes.

Grant joined Barking's Tarbard and Junior Dadson in the referee's notebook before James Dobson's shot from just outside the box was parried by Joseph, who then denied the lurking Grant.

But Daggers won it in the last minute of normal time when Graham fired home from just outside the box, despite Joseph getting a hand to it, and they return to National League action with a trip to Barnet on Saturday, while Barking host Chalfont St Peter in Isthmian League South Central.

Dagenham & Redbridge: Strizovic, Eleftheriou, Wright, Zakuani (Onariase 46), Wood, Graham, McQueen, Dobson, Luque (Croll 46), Grant, Quigley (Kandi 46).

Unused sub: Justham.

Barking: Joseph, Tarbard, Peart (Bradford 80), Songolo, Flemming, Hayes, Owusu, Sardinha (Bruce 75), Dixon, Artmeladze, Dadson (GB-Dumaka 89).

Unused subs: Ashman, Kirunda.