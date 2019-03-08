Search

Advanced search

National League: Dagenham & Redbridge 3 Hartlepool United 1

PUBLISHED: 16:59 14 September 2019 | UPDATED: 16:59 14 September 2019

Joe Quigley of Dagenham and Redbridge scores the first goal for his team and celebrates during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Hartlepool United, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 14th September 2019

Joe Quigley of Dagenham and Redbridge scores the first goal for his team and celebrates during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Hartlepool United, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 14th September 2019

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Dagenham & Redbridge made it seven games unbeaten in the National League with a fine win over Hartlepool at Victoria Road on Saturday.

Angelo Balanta of Dagenham and Redbridge during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Hartlepool United, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 14th September 2019Angelo Balanta of Dagenham and Redbridge during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Hartlepool United, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 14th September 2019

Joe Quigley struck twice for Daggers, with Angelo Balanta also on target as they maintained the feel-good factor for Peter Taylor's men.

Taylor named an unchanged team from the one that hda sealed a 1-0 win at Maidenhead United last weekend.

And in only the third minute striker Quigley controlled the ball well, and turned to strike, but found himself slightly off balance, meaning the ball bobbled through to Ben Kilip.

Hartlepool's Gime Toure tested Elliot Justham from 20 yards, but the Daggers keeper held the ball comfortably in the 17th minute.

Elliot Justham of Dagenham and Redbridge denies Jason Kennedy of Hartlepool United during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Hartlepool United, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 14th September 2019Elliot Justham of Dagenham and Redbridge denies Jason Kennedy of Hartlepool United during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Hartlepool United, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 14th September 2019

And Daggers then applied pressure with captain Kenny Clark heading just inches past the post from an excellent James Dobson delivery shortly after.

The hosts broke the deadlock in the 24th minute as Quigley put them ahead after a perfect Joan Luque cut-back.

Six minutes later goalscorer Quigley won a header in the box, which Balanta got on the end of, but Killip tipped the effort past the post.

Defender Emmanuel Onariase then hit the crossbar with a header as he latched onto a Dobson cross.

Joan Luque of Dagenham and Redbridge and Gus Mafuta of Hartlepool United during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Hartlepool United, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 14th September 2019Joan Luque of Dagenham and Redbridge and Gus Mafuta of Hartlepool United during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Hartlepool United, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 14th September 2019

The home side continued to dominate proceedings and almost made it 2-0 in the 36th minute as Harry Phipps was sent away but his low driven shot was denied.

Dobson fired into the side neeting from Balanta's through ball five minutes into the second half, then cut inside to shoot over the bar soon after.

You may also want to watch:

And good play between Luque and Balanta led to a shot being deflected behind before Justham was called into action to push an effort over the crossbar on 59 minutes.

Matt Robinson of Dagenham and Redbridge and Gus Mafuta of Hartlepool United during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Hartlepool United, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 14th September 2019Matt Robinson of Dagenham and Redbridge and Gus Mafuta of Hartlepool United during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Hartlepool United, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 14th September 2019

Dobson made way for Alexander McQueen midway through the second half, with Daggers doubling their lead on 69 minutes as Balanta nipped in ahead of Killip and rolled the ball in off the post.

And it was nearly 3-0 as Balanta and McQueen both had shots blocked moments later.

Luque made way for Bagasan Graham with 13 minutes left and the substitute made an immediate impact as he beat two men to set up Quigley, whose curling effort was palmed away by Killip.

But Hartlepool halved the deficit when a deflected shot from Ryan Donaldson deceived Justham, only for Daggers to restore their two-goal cushion almost immediately.

James Dobson of Dagenham and Redbridge during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Hartlepool United, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 14th September 2019James Dobson of Dagenham and Redbridge during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Hartlepool United, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 14th September 2019

Graham did superbly well to cross for Balanta, and when his header came back off the crossbar, man of the match Quigley was on hand to convert the rebound.

McQueen fired a free-kick over three minutes from time and curled another effort over after good work from Reece Grant during stoppage time, but Daggers had done enough to maintain their fine run of results.

Dagenham & Redbridge: Justham, Wright, Onariase, Clark, Croll, Phipps, Robinson, Dobson (McQueen 66), Luque (Graham 77), Balanta (Grant 90), Quigley.

Unused subs: Eleftheriou, Gordon.

Harry Phipps of Dagenham and Redbridge is denied by Ben Killip of Hartlepool United during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Hartlepool United, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 14th September 2019Harry Phipps of Dagenham and Redbridge is denied by Ben Killip of Hartlepool United during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Hartlepool United, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 14th September 2019

Hartlepool United: Kilip, Kioso, Kerr, Raynes, Cunningham, Kitching, Mafuta, Kennedy, Noble, Donaldson, Toure.

Subs: Richardson, Featherstone, Holohan, Hawkes, Kabamba.

Attendance: 1,392 (including 249 Hartlepool fans).

Most Read

‘I’m in fear of my life’: Terminally ill Dagenham woman stuck in flat as council stuggles to provide accessible homes

Jackie Dawes with her daughter, Sarah Harris. Jackie was diagnosed with motor neurone disease in May and is slowly losing the ability to walk. It is a fatal disease. The situation is made worse with the lack of available and disabled accessible council homes. Picture: Luke Acton.

Hainault, Ilford and Wanstead teens armed with knives jailed for Marks Gate murder

Top row, L-R: Ali Ali, Connor Corcoran and Jordan Muinglui. Bottom row, L-R: Tyler Jay Faubel, Tyler Jay Faubel and Jordan Worrie. Picture: Met Police

Dagenham to host record label’s first DEFECTED London FSTVL

Dagenham is set to host the first DEFECTED London FSTVL. Picture: Julien Duval

Views sought on proposals for more than 50 ‘affordable’ homes near Becontree station

Between 50 to 60 affordable homes could be built on the site of the vacant Woodward Hall and Greig Hall, behind the library and the Julia Engwell health centre. Picture: Be First

Therapy dog welcomed to Dagenham school to help pupils

Labradoodle Max is now helping young people across the school. Picture: All Saints Catholic School

Most Read

‘I’m in fear of my life’: Terminally ill Dagenham woman stuck in flat as council stuggles to provide accessible homes

Jackie Dawes with her daughter, Sarah Harris. Jackie was diagnosed with motor neurone disease in May and is slowly losing the ability to walk. It is a fatal disease. The situation is made worse with the lack of available and disabled accessible council homes. Picture: Luke Acton.

Hainault, Ilford and Wanstead teens armed with knives jailed for Marks Gate murder

Top row, L-R: Ali Ali, Connor Corcoran and Jordan Muinglui. Bottom row, L-R: Tyler Jay Faubel, Tyler Jay Faubel and Jordan Worrie. Picture: Met Police

Dagenham to host record label’s first DEFECTED London FSTVL

Dagenham is set to host the first DEFECTED London FSTVL. Picture: Julien Duval

Views sought on proposals for more than 50 ‘affordable’ homes near Becontree station

Between 50 to 60 affordable homes could be built on the site of the vacant Woodward Hall and Greig Hall, behind the library and the Julia Engwell health centre. Picture: Be First

Therapy dog welcomed to Dagenham school to help pupils

Labradoodle Max is now helping young people across the school. Picture: All Saints Catholic School

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

National League: Dagenham & Redbridge 3 Hartlepool United 1

Joe Quigley of Dagenham and Redbridge scores the first goal for his team and celebrates during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Hartlepool United, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 14th September 2019

Swimming: Whiston wins gold in world-record time

Brock Whiston in action

Q&A: My Barking and Dagenham - Joan Rawlinson, Thames Ward councillor of 16 years

Joan Rawlinson is now the vice-chair of the Scrattons Farm Residents' Association. Picture: Anita Adeshina.

Meet authors and celebrate written word at eighth annual ReadFest

Anna Robinson will host a poetry event during ReadFest. Picture: LBBD

Opinion: Thousands join community scheme

City & East AM Unmesh Desai is supporting the Participatory City project.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists