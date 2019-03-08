National League: Dagenham & Redbridge 3 Hartlepool United 1

Dagenham & Redbridge made it seven games unbeaten in the National League with a fine win over Hartlepool at Victoria Road on Saturday.

Joe Quigley struck twice for Daggers, with Angelo Balanta also on target as they maintained the feel-good factor for Peter Taylor's men.

Taylor named an unchanged team from the one that hda sealed a 1-0 win at Maidenhead United last weekend.

And in only the third minute striker Quigley controlled the ball well, and turned to strike, but found himself slightly off balance, meaning the ball bobbled through to Ben Kilip.

Hartlepool's Gime Toure tested Elliot Justham from 20 yards, but the Daggers keeper held the ball comfortably in the 17th minute.

And Daggers then applied pressure with captain Kenny Clark heading just inches past the post from an excellent James Dobson delivery shortly after.

The hosts broke the deadlock in the 24th minute as Quigley put them ahead after a perfect Joan Luque cut-back.

Six minutes later goalscorer Quigley won a header in the box, which Balanta got on the end of, but Killip tipped the effort past the post.

Defender Emmanuel Onariase then hit the crossbar with a header as he latched onto a Dobson cross.

The home side continued to dominate proceedings and almost made it 2-0 in the 36th minute as Harry Phipps was sent away but his low driven shot was denied.

Dobson fired into the side neeting from Balanta's through ball five minutes into the second half, then cut inside to shoot over the bar soon after.

And good play between Luque and Balanta led to a shot being deflected behind before Justham was called into action to push an effort over the crossbar on 59 minutes.

Dobson made way for Alexander McQueen midway through the second half, with Daggers doubling their lead on 69 minutes as Balanta nipped in ahead of Killip and rolled the ball in off the post.

And it was nearly 3-0 as Balanta and McQueen both had shots blocked moments later.

Luque made way for Bagasan Graham with 13 minutes left and the substitute made an immediate impact as he beat two men to set up Quigley, whose curling effort was palmed away by Killip.

But Hartlepool halved the deficit when a deflected shot from Ryan Donaldson deceived Justham, only for Daggers to restore their two-goal cushion almost immediately.

Graham did superbly well to cross for Balanta, and when his header came back off the crossbar, man of the match Quigley was on hand to convert the rebound.

McQueen fired a free-kick over three minutes from time and curled another effort over after good work from Reece Grant during stoppage time, but Daggers had done enough to maintain their fine run of results.

Dagenham & Redbridge: Justham, Wright, Onariase, Clark, Croll, Phipps, Robinson, Dobson (McQueen 66), Luque (Graham 77), Balanta (Grant 90), Quigley.

Unused subs: Eleftheriou, Gordon.

Hartlepool United: Kilip, Kioso, Kerr, Raynes, Cunningham, Kitching, Mafuta, Kennedy, Noble, Donaldson, Toure.

Subs: Richardson, Featherstone, Holohan, Hawkes, Kabamba.

Attendance: 1,392 (including 249 Hartlepool fans).