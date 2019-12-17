FA Trophy: Dagenham & Redbridge 3 Sutton United 2

Mitch Brundle celebrates a goal for Dagenham & Redbridge (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Dagenham & Redbridge booked a trip to Notts County in the last 32 of the FA Trophy with an extra time win over Sutton in their replay at Victoria Road on Tuesday night.

Joan Luque celebrates a goal for Dagenham & Redbridge (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) Joan Luque celebrates a goal for Dagenham & Redbridge (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Having seen Joe Quigley's goal cancelled out by Omar Bugiel at Gander Green Lane on Saturday, Daggers had the first chance of the night as Ben House picked up a loose ball in the box and fired just wide of the near post in the second minute.

And the hosts continued to see plenty of the ball in the opening stages, before Tom Bolarinwa curled a speculative effort wide of Harry Seaden's goal.

Joe Quigley showed a great touch to launch a counter-attack, but Will Wright's cross was cleared by the visiting defence, before Seaden made a smart save low down at his near post to deny David Ajiboye on 14 minutes.

Wright fizzed a low cross along the six-yard box to force a corner, which was cleared by Sutton, and Seaden had to come quickly off his line to clear at the other end with Ajiboye lurking.

After a brief lull in proceedings midway through the half, Chike Kandi had a left-footed shot comfortably saved by Nik Tzanev just past the half-hour mark.

And a dangerous cross intended for Quigley was cleared by the Sutton defence just in time, with the resultant corner coming to nothing for Daggers as the first half ended goalless.

The deadlock was broken seven minutes into the second half, though, as Joan Luque produced a brilliant finish into the top corner of the net to put Daggers in front for the second time in the tie.

And goalscorer almost turned provider three minutes later as Luque played Quigley through, only to fire well wide.

Sutton were back on terms just past the hour mark, however, when they were awarded a penalty and Harry Beautyman stepped up to convert from the spot, sending Seaden the wrong way.

Having levelled things up, Sutton started to look like the side most likely to add to the scoreline in the minutes that followed, forcing Daggers into a double change which saw Kandi and House making way for Bagasan Graham and Reece Grant for the final quarter of an hour.

But they had a let-off when Seaden missed his kick and the resulting Sutton cross went behind off a Dagenham shirt, with the net unguarded.

Kenny Clark headed wide at the far post from a free-kick, before Toby Stevenson's speculative effort was tipped over by Tzanev, with Wright heading over from Alexander McQueen's corner.

But Sutton were inches away from a last-minute winner as a header from a corner hit the crossbar, before Mitch Brundle and Wright had last-gasp efforts for the hosts in stoppage time.

Sutton had a free-kick early in extra time which caused some confusion in the Daggers defence, but was eventually dealt with, before Stevenson made way for Manny Onariase. But Daggers fell behind just before the break when Seaden spilled the ball and Bugiel was on hand to pounce.

The hosts squared matters just two minutes into the second period of extra time, though, as Luque claimed his second goal of the night.

And they went 3-2 up soon after as Luque played an inviting ball into the box for Brundle to beat Tzanev at the second time of asking.

Sutton had penalty claims for handball turned down and then had the ball in the net only for it to be ruled out for offside.

And Daggers held onto their lead in the closing stages to secure a January 11 trip to Meadow Lane to face the Magpies.

Dagenham: Seaden, W Wright, Clark, Croll, Stevenson (Onariase 99), Brundle, McQueen, Kandi (Graham 75), Luque, House (Grant 75), Quigley (Dobson 91).

Unused subs: Justham, Wood.

Attendance: 417 (including 49 Sutton fans).