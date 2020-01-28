Search

Essex Senior Cup: Dagenham & Red 5 Tilbury 3

PUBLISHED: 21:48 28 January 2020 | UPDATED: 21:48 28 January 2020

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Daryl McMahon (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Daryl McMahon (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Dagenham & Redbridge booked their place in the semi-finals of the county cup thanks to two late goals at Victoria Road on Tuesday.

Reece Grant and Joe Quigley both had early headed chances for Daggers, who enjoyed sustained possession and pressure in the opening stages, without creating anything clear-cut.

The hosts took the lead on 16 minutes, though, when Joan Luque fed the ball to Quigley, who turned and fired past the Dockers keeper.

Having netted the last-gasp winner against Barking in the previous round, Bagasan Graham saw a cross-shot deflected behind for a corner on 21 minutes, but the visitors were back on terms soon after as Ola Ogunwamide teed up David Knight to fire past Josh Strizovic.

Quigley saw an attempt bobble wide, from Luque's through ball, moments later, but was left needing treatment after a late collision.

And Daggers saw Will Wright booked for pulling an opponent's shirt, before Dockers took the lead on 35 minutes as Knight netted with a header as the home side failed to clear the danger.

Daryl McMahon's men were back on level terms six minutes later, though, as Wright curled a free-kick into the bottom corner from 22 yards to cap an entertaining first half.

Manny Onariase and Andrew Eleftheriou made way for Liam Gordon and Chike Kandi during the brea, but Daggers found themselves in arrears once again just three minutes into the second half as Ogunwamide cut in from the right and fired past Strizovic.

Alex McQueen blazed wide after finding some space on 54 minutes, then Kandi made a winding run into the box but saw a deflected cross headed wide by Quigley just before the hour mark.

Kandi had a shot blocked, before Graft lifted a low McQueen cross over the crossbar under pressure from a Tilbury defender.

But Daggers had Strizovic to thank for a brilliant save, after Thomas Barton cut inside and blasted a shot goalwards from close range with 16 minutes remaining.

It proved key as the hosts made it 3-3 moments later as Wright and McQueen combined on the right to create the chance for Grant to fire home.

And after Luque was booked and Grant headed inches over from the Spaniard's corner, Daggers took the lead with only three minutes left through Grant, despite protests from Tilbury's players, who claimed the ball had not crossed the line.

There was no doubt about their fifth, however, as Graham fired home a screamer from 25 yards in the last minute of normal time to secure a semi-final spot.

Dagenham & Redbridge: Strizovic, McQueen, Eleftheriou (Kandi 46), Onariase (Gordon 46), Wood, Graham, Wright, Phipps Luque, Grant, Quigley. Unused subs: Justham, Robinson.

Attendance: 344.

