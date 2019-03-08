National League: Dagenham & Redbridge 6 Aldershot 1

Ben House of Dagenham and Redbridge scores the first goal for his team and celebrates during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Aldershot Town, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 16th November 2019 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

An early brace from debutant Ben House set Daggers up for a stunning victory at Victoria Road on Saturday.

Ben House (L) of Dagenham and Redbridge scores the first goal for his team and celebrates during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Aldershot Town, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 16th November 2019 Ben House (L) of Dagenham and Redbridge scores the first goal for his team and celebrates during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Aldershot Town, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 16th November 2019

Only six minutes had been played when Daggers opened the scoring as Sam Deering's through ball found fellow debutant House to fire home.

And it was 2-0 on the quarter-hour mark as Chike Kandi's break set up Reading loanee House to head his second.

Two minutes later and Daggers added a third as Joan Luque's corner picked out Manny Onariase and the defender powered a header home.

And after Mitch Brundle had an effort deflected behind and Deering was denied by Walker midway through the first half, Daggers went 4-0 up on 25 minutes as Luque found space in the box to slot home.

Ben House of Dagenham and Redbridge scores the second goal for his team and celebrates during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Aldershot Town, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 16th November 2019 Ben House of Dagenham and Redbridge scores the second goal for his team and celebrates during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Aldershot Town, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 16th November 2019

House collided with Walker when going clean through in search of his hat-trick, which saw the Shots keeper left needing treatment.

And Daggers dealt with three successive corners from the visitors, before Luque's cross just evaded House at the far post.

Onariase went off to be replaced by Will Wright just before the interval, with Shamir Mullings dragging a shot wide for the visitors during stoppage time.

You may also want to watch:

And Deering and Kandi both won free-kicks for Daggers early in the second half, but the set-pieces were blocked by the visiting defence.

Deering's impressive debut came to an end before the hour mark as he had to go off after taking a whack on the ankle and was replaced by Joe Quigley.

And the substitute saw a header from Andrew Eleftheriou's cross tipped over soon after, then sent another effort just off-target after finding space in the area moments later.

Daggers won another free-kick in a central position midway through the second half, just outside the box, and Wright fired a stunning effort into the top corner to complete their nap hand in style.

Emmanuel Onariase of Dagenham and Redbridge scores the third goal for his team and celebrates during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Aldershot Town, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 16th November 2019 Emmanuel Onariase of Dagenham and Redbridge scores the third goal for his team and celebrates during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Aldershot Town, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 16th November 2019

It was 6-0 on 76 minutes as Quigley rifled home from 20 yards, but Shots hit back with a consolation moments later through Robbie Tinkler's header.

Although it ruined Elliot Justham's clean sheet, Daggers could still celebrate a sparkling win.

Dagenham: Justham, Eleftheriou, Onariase (Wright 45), Clark, Stevenson, Brundle, Robinson, Kandi, Deering (Quigley 57), Luque, House (Grant 71).

Unused subs: Graham, Dobson.

Joan Luque of Dagenham and Redbridge scores the fourth goal for his team and celebrates during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Aldershot Town, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 16th November 2019 Joan Luque of Dagenham and Redbridge scores the fourth goal for his team and celebrates during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Aldershot Town, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 16th November 2019

Attendance: 1,616 (including 297 Aldershot fans).