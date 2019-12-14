Search

Harris 'delighted' to see players return from injury

PUBLISHED: 07:00 15 December 2019

Emmanuel Onariase of Dagenham & Redbridge. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Emmanuel Onariase of Dagenham & Redbridge. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Daggers' assistant manager Terry Harris said he was "delighted" to see several players make their return from injury in the 1-1 FA Trophy draw with Sutton United on Saturday.

Reading loanee Ben House came back in to start upfront with Joe Quigley, while Manny Onariase also started at centre-back with Kenny Clark.

Speaking after the game, Harris said: "We're delighted, Bagasan (Graham) came on for the last ten minutes as well.

"We're slowly, slowly getting there. We have to cherry pick sometimes how long they play.

"Ben (House) played his 60/65 minutes. The plan originally was for Manny (Onariase) to play 60 or 70 minutes but he saw it through to the 90 so it's good.

"It's nice to see these people coming back now.

"Chike (Kandi) was cramping up a bit and we know from past experience that if he cramps then it goes into a muscle spasm, it was just precautionary."

