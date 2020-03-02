Daggers boss McMahon gives verdict on narrow defeat to National League leaders Barrow

Dagenham & Redbridge boss Daryl McMahon believes his side did not make the most of the weather conditions in Saturday's loss away at league leaders Barrow.

The home side took the lead on seven minutes in windy and rainy conditions when Tom White fired a shot into the bottom corner from the edge of the box.

But on 11 minutes, Alex Reid found space on the left side of the box and finished into the bottom corner.

The leaders were awarded a penalty on 26 minutes when Kenny Clark fouled Dior Angus and was shown a yellow card but Elliot Justham produced a brilliant save to keep out John Rooney's spot-kick.

Barrow scored the winner on 28 minutes however when a goalmouth scramble ended with Patrick Brough firing into the roof of the net.

And McMahon was left feeling like his side could have offered more, telling DaggersTV: "I don't think we made the most of the conditions in our favour second half, that's the disappointing thing, but we move on.

"It's extremely difficult to play football and I think the rain didn't help at the end.

"But it's the same for both teams and it is what it is. I still think we didn't make the most of the conditions.

"I'm disappointed we haven't taken anything. I'm disappointed because we didn't do enough in the second half to take a point.

"We didn't put the ball into the box enough and I don't think we filled the box enough."

Reid's goal came as a result of some impressive build-up play as Angelo Balanta played in the Stevenage loanee to finish well into the corner.

McMahon also opted to change the system for the game, reverting to four-at-the-back while still managing to include Sam Deering, Angelo Balanta, Ben House and Alex Reid in his starting 11.

The Dagenham boss says he wanted to take the game to the Bluebirds, adding: "We changed formation to try and get our attacking players in.

"We came here with the intent that we wanted to go and win.

"We knew we were coming here as the underdogs against Barrow but I thought we equipped ourselves really well and scored a terrific goal.

"It will probably be goal of the season I'm sure because it was a great team move and some really good football."