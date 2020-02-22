Search

Daggers boss McMahon praises defensive record after another clean sheet in win over Solihull Moors

PUBLISHED: 21:07 22 February 2020 | UPDATED: 21:07 22 February 2020

Dagenham manager Daryl McMahon during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Solihull Moors. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Dagenham manager Daryl McMahon during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Solihull Moors. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Dagenham & Redbridge boss Daryl McMahon praised his side's defensive record after they kept another clean sheet in the 2-0 win over Solihull Moors.

Angelo Balanta of Dagenham during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Solihull Moors. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS PhotoAngelo Balanta of Dagenham during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Solihull Moors. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Mitch Brundle headed in from close range in the first half after Manny Onariase had nodded the ball back across goal from Sam Deering's free-kick.

Angelo Balanta's low finish from Ben House's pass doubled his side's lead before the break, which proved to be enough to claim victory.

Solihull enjoyed plenty of possession but were unable to break down a solid Dagenham defence and McMahon was delighted that his side stuck to his game plan as they climbed up to 19th in the National League.

"It was a good performance and great to get another clean sheet, we've conceded one goal in five games now which is terrific," he said.

Mitch Brundle of Dagenham scores the first goal for his team against Solihull Moors. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS PhotoMitch Brundle of Dagenham scores the first goal for his team against Solihull Moors. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

"We felt today that not knowing a lot about Jimmy (Shan) in the sense that he's been at West Brom and not been at this level so to watch how his teams play has been difficult.

"We managed to get hold of a couple of games at Kidderminster and we've seen the shape they play and the style of play.

"We looked at it and thought we could press them high and I thought Ben House was excellent today.

"As good as we were I thought there were times when we lapsed in concentration and it's almost cost us.

"We certainly want to make this place a fortress and we've been pretty good so far since I've come in and we want to build on it."

It was the fourth time in five league games that the Daggers have kept a clean sheet and McMahon remains unbeaten in the league since coming in.

The win also saw Balanta make his first start in the league since returning from injury and after marking it with a goal, McMahon said it is important that the 29-year-old is allowed to rebuild his fitness.

He added: "It got to the point where it was like if we aren't going to play him how's he going to get fit?

"There's not many games left and he's got to play himself fit really.

"When you stand here now and he's played well and got a goal then it was the right decision.

"We didn't have a bad performance and I think everybody stuck to the task."

