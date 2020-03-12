Daggers boss McMahon praises work of opposition manager Dowson ahead of Woking clash

Kenny Clark of Dagenham & Redbridge. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Dagenham & Redbridge boss Daryl McMahon praised the work of Woking manager Alan Dowson ahead of their National League clash on Saturday.

The Daggers travel to Kingfield Stadium to face a Cards side who are ninth in the table but lost 3-1 to Barnet on Tuesday.

Dowson has recently signed former West Ham United, Wolverhampton Wanderers and England winger Matt Jarvis, who came off the bench to score on his debut against Maidenhead United on February 29.

And McMahon is wary of the quality Jarvis and the rest of Dowson's side possess.

'They've signed Matt Jarvis who has obviously got great experience and real Premier League quality as well,' he said.

'I think Alan Dowson has done a great job there.

'I've come up against him when I was at Ebbsfleet and he was at Hampton & Richmond.

'His teams will always work hard, they are always organised and they will be looking to try and get into the play-offs. It will be a tough game.'

Dagenham go into the clash having picked up their first away league win since September on Saturday, beating Aldershot Town 1-0.

But they were beaten 2-1 by AFC Fylde at home on Tuesday after a stoppage time winner from Alex Whitmore.

The last time the Daggers met Woking it was the latter who had the edge, picking up a 2-0 win against Peter Taylor's side on the first day of the season.

But McMahon has been happy with the improvements made since taking over from Taylor in January and praised his players for their effort.

He added: 'We've given the players confidence. We've obviously changed shape and have probably changed the style of play a little bit more from what was before.

'We've asked players to work really hard and to believe in what we're doing and so far they have.

'The players who are already here are good players. Mitch Brundle has been outstanding as well as Luke Croll, Kenny Clark, Manny Onariase.

'I can go on. They've been really, really excellent for me but they still have to keep doing it.

'We've still got to go and pick more wins up.'