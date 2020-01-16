Search

Advanced search

Daggers boss McMahon wants side to start growing in confidence

PUBLISHED: 06:30 17 January 2020

New Dagenham & Redbridge manager Daryl McMahon. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

New Dagenham & Redbridge manager Daryl McMahon. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Dagenham & Redbridge boss Daryl McMahon wants to see his side start growing in confidence as they prepare to take on Barnet away on Saturday.

The Daggers go into the game having lost 2-1 at Notts County in the FA Trophy last Saturday but beat Barking in the Essex Senior Cup on Tuesday.

New signing Gabriel Zakuani could make his first league start for the club, while midfielder Sam Deering returned to action against Notts County following a spell out with injury and could keep his place.

McMahon believes the return of Deering is a big boost and also wants to see his side grow in confidence and start taking more of their chances.

Speaking after Saturday's defeat, he said: "I thought Sam was terrific.

"He gives us a different dynamic to what we've got, especially with Angelo Balanta out. He gets in between the lines and is creative for us.

"I said when I came in about raising confidence in the group.

"I think it's something that's happened earlier on in the season in terms of missing opportunities and chances.

"We have to now forget about that and move forward.

"We've got 16 league games to go and it's up to us now what we do with that."

Most Read

Sentenced: Dagenham pair who hacked more than 700 bank and phone accounts in £12k fraud

Oluwaseun Ajayi, 39, and Inga Irbe, 49, both of Orchard Road, Dagenham, hacked more than 700 bank and mobile phone accounts. Picture: MPS

Demolition work starts as Gascoigne estate redevelopment gathers pace

Cllr Darren Rodwell (in the cab) and (L-R) Pat Hayes, of Be First, Josh Daniels, Wates Residential site manager; and Adrian Fennessey, Wates residential operations director. Picture: Be First

Investigation following Dagenham house fire

A fire damaged part of a roof at a house in Alibon Road, Dagenham, on January 11. Picture: Google

Boy reported missing with links to Barking, Croydon, Hackney and Newham has been found

A 15-year old boy reported missing since last Friday, January 10, has now been found. Picture: Met Police

Fire brigade investigating cause of Dagenham recycling plant blaze

Firefighters tackle a blaze at a waste recycling plant in Dagenham. Picture: London Fire Brigade

Most Read

Sentenced: Dagenham pair who hacked more than 700 bank and phone accounts in £12k fraud

Oluwaseun Ajayi, 39, and Inga Irbe, 49, both of Orchard Road, Dagenham, hacked more than 700 bank and mobile phone accounts. Picture: MPS

Demolition work starts as Gascoigne estate redevelopment gathers pace

Cllr Darren Rodwell (in the cab) and (L-R) Pat Hayes, of Be First, Josh Daniels, Wates Residential site manager; and Adrian Fennessey, Wates residential operations director. Picture: Be First

Investigation following Dagenham house fire

A fire damaged part of a roof at a house in Alibon Road, Dagenham, on January 11. Picture: Google

Boy reported missing with links to Barking, Croydon, Hackney and Newham has been found

A 15-year old boy reported missing since last Friday, January 10, has now been found. Picture: Met Police

Fire brigade investigating cause of Dagenham recycling plant blaze

Firefighters tackle a blaze at a waste recycling plant in Dagenham. Picture: London Fire Brigade

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Barking plan to show Saints what they are about as they look to continue good form

Steven Sardinha leads an attack (pic Terry Gilbert)

Daggers boss McMahon wants side to start growing in confidence

New Dagenham & Redbridge manager Daryl McMahon. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Barking man fined £15k for building house extension - after he was refused permission 15 years ago

Barking man Laurence Albert Hill was fined £15,000 after illegally building a first-floor extension on his King Edward Road home. Picture: Barking and Dagenham Council

Barking captain Forde steps down as they aim to build on big win at Ilford Wanderers

Ilford Wanderers RFC vs Barking RFC, London 3 Essex Division Rugby Union at Forest Road on 11th January 2020

West Ham expect to play Randolph but trio are doubtful for Everton clash

Darren Randolph has re-signed for the Hammers
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists