Daggers boss McMahon wants side to start growing in confidence

New Dagenham & Redbridge manager Daryl McMahon. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Dagenham & Redbridge boss Daryl McMahon wants to see his side start growing in confidence as they prepare to take on Barnet away on Saturday.

The Daggers go into the game having lost 2-1 at Notts County in the FA Trophy last Saturday but beat Barking in the Essex Senior Cup on Tuesday.

New signing Gabriel Zakuani could make his first league start for the club, while midfielder Sam Deering returned to action against Notts County following a spell out with injury and could keep his place.

McMahon believes the return of Deering is a big boost and also wants to see his side grow in confidence and start taking more of their chances.

Speaking after Saturday's defeat, he said: "I thought Sam was terrific.

"He gives us a different dynamic to what we've got, especially with Angelo Balanta out. He gets in between the lines and is creative for us.

"I said when I came in about raising confidence in the group.

"I think it's something that's happened earlier on in the season in terms of missing opportunities and chances.

"We have to now forget about that and move forward.

"We've got 16 league games to go and it's up to us now what we do with that."