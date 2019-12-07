Daggers bring in Colchester youngster Wright on loan

Victoria Road, the home of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 8450 946026

Dagenham & Redbridge announce the signing of Diaz Wright from Colchester United.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Dagenham & Redbridge have signed central midfielder Diaz Wright on loan from Colchester United until January 6.

The 21-year-old has spent time out on loan at Needham Market and Braintree Town and signed a new one-year contract with the U's in July.

He also scored against in a pre-season friendly against the Daggers in 2018 and made 12 appearances for the first team last season.

Speaking to the club, Wright said: "I'm delighted to be joining the club.

"Having been unlucky with a couple of injuries at the start of this season, I haven't been able to play too much football but there's a lot of games coming up to try and get into the team and from when I'm picked, try and impress and help the side climb the table."

He is in the on the substitutes bench for this afternoon's home game against Maidenhead United.

Assistant manager Terry Harris also said: "We're delighted to bring in Diaz, he's a competitive midfield player who gives us added depth in an area that we needed to strengthen.

"We hope that he will benefit from minutes on the pitch and improve the team in a positive way."