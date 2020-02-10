Dagenham & Redbridge captain Clark urges squad to have more belief
PUBLISHED: 12:00 10 February 2020
©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468
Daggers captain Kenny Clark has urged his side to have more belief following a 1-1 with Stockport County on Saturday.
Chike Kandi struck in stoppage time to salvage a point after County had taken the lead minutes earlier in what was Dagenham's fourth draw in the last five league games.
Daryl McMahon's side are just a point above the National League relegation zone, though Clark says confidence is building under the new boss.
"We've got to have that belief that might not have been there a couple of months ago," he said.
"We're working hard in training, we're sticking together and I think that belief is building but being in the situation we're in we need to believe a lot more.
"A lot of things have changed day to day and in training. I've played under Daryl before and he's got high demands of his players and he breeds a winning mentality.
"We know we're in a tough situation but the belief is there, the togetherness is there and we're working hard day in day out and we believe we can get ourselves out of it."