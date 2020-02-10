Search

Dagenham & Redbridge captain Clark urges squad to have more belief

PUBLISHED: 12:00 10 February 2020

Kenny Clark of Dagenham jumps for a header against Stockport. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Kenny Clark of Dagenham jumps for a header against Stockport. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Daggers captain Kenny Clark has urged his side to have more belief following a 1-1 with Stockport County on Saturday.

Chike Kandi struck in stoppage time to salvage a point after County had taken the lead minutes earlier in what was Dagenham's fourth draw in the last five league games.

Daryl McMahon's side are just a point above the National League relegation zone, though Clark says confidence is building under the new boss.

"We've got to have that belief that might not have been there a couple of months ago," he said.

"We're working hard in training, we're sticking together and I think that belief is building but being in the situation we're in we need to believe a lot more.

"A lot of things have changed day to day and in training. I've played under Daryl before and he's got high demands of his players and he breeds a winning mentality.

"We know we're in a tough situation but the belief is there, the togetherness is there and we're working hard day in day out and we believe we can get ourselves out of it."

