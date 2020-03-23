Search

Daggers captain and manager issue messages to supporters

PUBLISHED: 10:01 23 March 2020 | UPDATED: 10:02 23 March 2020

Kenny Clark of Dagenham & Redbridge. Picture: George Phillipou/TGS Photo

Kenny Clark of Dagenham & Redbridge. Picture: George Phillipou/TGS Photo

Dagenham & Redbridge captain says he is looking forward to seeing supporters back at Victoria Road “when the time is right”.

The National League season has been postponed until at least April 3 due to the coronavirus outbreak.

And in a message issued on the club’s Twitter account, Clark said: “I hope everyone is keeping safe and staying at home is much as possible.

“Please keep listening to the guidelines put forward by the government and the NHS.

“We all look forward to seeing you back at Victoria Road when the time was right.

“Take care, keep looking after yourselves and we;ll see you guys soon.”

Boss Daryl McMahon all wished fans well on Twitter in a video message and said: “I hope you’re all keeping well, keeping safe and keeping your families safe by listening to the government advice and staying inside.

“Keep well and we’ll see you soon.”

