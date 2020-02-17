Search

Dagenham & Redbridge's clash with league leaders Barrow rearranged

PUBLISHED: 16:28 17 February 2020 | UPDATED: 16:28 17 February 2020

Andrew Eleftheriou of Dagenham & Redbridge. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Andrew Eleftheriou of Dagenham & Redbridge. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Dagenham & Redbridge's away game with National League leaders Barrow has been rearranged for Saturday, February 29 at 3pm.

The Daggers were due to take on Ian Evatt's side on Saturday but the game was called off on Friday due to a waterlogged pitch and adverse weather conditions.

Tickets that have already been purchased for the originally scheduled game will be valid for the rearranged fixture.

The two sides have already met once in the league this season with Barrow coming out on top thanks to a 2-0 victory at Victoria Road after goals from Dior Angus and Scott Quigley.

They have had very different seasons so far, with Dagenham sitting near the relegation places while Barrow surprisingly lead the division having not been among the favourites at the start of the season.

Daryl McMahon's side were due to take on Concord Rangers in the Essex Senior Cup on Tuesday and also face Solihull Moors and Barnet before their clash with Barrow.

