'It's more mental to be honest' - Balanta discusses four-month injury lay-off after return to starting 11

Angelo Balanta of Dagenham & Redbridge scores the second goal for his team against Solihull Moors. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Angelo Balanta admits that his four-month spell out with injury this season was mentally tough as he returned to the starting 11 against Solihull Moors on Saturday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The 29-year-old tore his groin in the 2-1 win over Wrexham in October before suffering with a hernia and made his comeback off the bench against Stockport County earlier this month.

And the attacker marked his first start in the league since his return with a goal as he helped his side to a 2-0 win over Solihull.

Speaking after the game, he said: "It's more mental to be honest with you.

"As I've been in the game a long time now I would class myself as experienced so it's more about a mental challenge.

"Once you cross that line mentally it becomes a lot easier. Saying that it still gets you down at times obviously.

"There's always light at the end of the tunnel as I've always said to myself.

"I was happy to be back out there. To get a goal is a bonus and to help the team get three points is even better."