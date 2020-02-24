Search

Advanced search

'It's more mental to be honest' - Balanta discusses four-month injury lay-off after return to starting 11

PUBLISHED: 15:00 24 February 2020

Angelo Balanta of Dagenham & Redbridge scores the second goal for his team against Solihull Moors. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Angelo Balanta of Dagenham & Redbridge scores the second goal for his team against Solihull Moors. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Angelo Balanta admits that his four-month spell out with injury this season was mentally tough as he returned to the starting 11 against Solihull Moors on Saturday.

The 29-year-old tore his groin in the 2-1 win over Wrexham in October before suffering with a hernia and made his comeback off the bench against Stockport County earlier this month.

And the attacker marked his first start in the league since his return with a goal as he helped his side to a 2-0 win over Solihull.

Speaking after the game, he said: "It's more mental to be honest with you.

"As I've been in the game a long time now I would class myself as experienced so it's more about a mental challenge.

"Once you cross that line mentally it becomes a lot easier. Saying that it still gets you down at times obviously.

"There's always light at the end of the tunnel as I've always said to myself.

"I was happy to be back out there. To get a goal is a bonus and to help the team get three points is even better."

Most Read

Post letters: Controlled parking zones, absent pupils and supporting children

Neighbours in Dagenham have criticised plans to charge them to park outside their homes. Picture: JON KING

Dedicated areas in place at Queen’s and King George Hospitals to treat suspected coronavirus cases

Queen's Hospital, flagship hospital of the Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust. Picture: Steve Poston

Barking fly-tipper forks out nearly £2,000 after getting caught red-handed in Woodford Green

A stock photo of a fly-tip. Picture: PA Images

New plaque marking life of Titanic survivor installed in Chadwell Heath park

Park rangers with members of the British and Swiss Titanic Societies at the unveiling of the new plaque in St Chad's Park. Picture: Barking and Dagenham Council

Dagenham man charged with robbery at amusement arcade

Medway Magistrates' Court. Picture: Google Maps

Most Read

Post letters: Controlled parking zones, absent pupils and supporting children

Neighbours in Dagenham have criticised plans to charge them to park outside their homes. Picture: JON KING

Dedicated areas in place at Queen’s and King George Hospitals to treat suspected coronavirus cases

Queen's Hospital, flagship hospital of the Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust. Picture: Steve Poston

Barking fly-tipper forks out nearly £2,000 after getting caught red-handed in Woodford Green

A stock photo of a fly-tip. Picture: PA Images

New plaque marking life of Titanic survivor installed in Chadwell Heath park

Park rangers with members of the British and Swiss Titanic Societies at the unveiling of the new plaque in St Chad's Park. Picture: Barking and Dagenham Council

Dagenham man charged with robbery at amusement arcade

Medway Magistrates' Court. Picture: Google Maps

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

‘It’s more mental to be honest’ - Balanta discusses four-month injury lay-off after return to starting 11

Angelo Balanta of Dagenham & Redbridge scores the second goal for his team against Solihull Moors. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Barking boss Gardner pleased to see his side take their chances

Dumebi GB-Dumaka is beaten to the ball (pic Terry Gilbert)

McMahon plans to loan out Strizovic following arrival of goalkeeper on non-contract terms

Josh Strizovic of Dagenham & Redbridge. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Dagenham man has sight fully restored by Ilford treatment centre after heart condition prevents surgery elsewhere

Harminder Bharaj. Picture: North East London NHS Treatment Centre

Witness appeal after crash in Chadwell Heath

A man was taken to hospital after a crash between a car and motorcycle in Chadwell Heath High Road on February 21. Picture: @MPSSpecials
Drive 24