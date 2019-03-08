Search

Daggers look to make it seven games unbeaten against Hartlepool United

PUBLISHED: 16:00 12 September 2019

Matt Robinson has impressed Peter Taylor since coming into the team. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Matt Robinson has impressed Peter Taylor since coming into the team. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Dagenham & Redbridge are aiming to make it seven games unbeaten in the National League when they take on Hartlepool United at home on Saturday.

Peter Taylor's side picked up a 1-0 away win at Maidenhead United last Saturday thanks to a James Dobson penalty and are 10th in the league table after ten games.

Hartlepool drew 1-1 with league leaders Woking in their last game and have an identical record to Daggers this season, sitting one place ahead of them on goal difference.

Speaking after the game against Maidenhead, Taylor said he is pleased to have a full week of training with his squad without having to play a midweek game.

"I think they need a sensible week," he said.

"The boys have had a lot of football and I think they're a little bit tired now.

"It's an amazing amount of games we've had to play.

"They need a good week but it's a sensible week.

"We'll have a good, positive week, hopefully.

"Hartlepool have got some good players, so it will be another tough game."

Daggers welcome back Alex McQueen and Liam Gordon from international duty for this weekend's game after they represented Grenada and Guyana respectively.

However, striker Chike Kandi could again miss out with a hamstring injury while Harold Odametey and Mitch Brundle were also absent from the victory at Maidenhead United.

Speaking about Brundle's injury, Taylor added: "It's a very, very slight tear. Hopefully it's only a couple of weeks.

"It might be better than that but we didn't want to take any risks with the amount of football we've played now. It's 10 games in just over a month."

One player who will be hoping to keep his place in Taylor's starting line-up is midfielder Matt Robinson, who has impressed his manager over the last two games.

"I think that's the beauty of a squad," Taylor said.

"Matt Robinson has been out the team for a couple of games and then came back in on Wednesday night and I thought he was our best player,

"Today (Saturday) he was exceptional as well and that's what the boys have to do."

‘I’m in fear of my life’: Terminally ill Dagenham woman stuck in flat as council stuggles to provide accessible homes

Jackie Dawes with her daughter, Sarah Harris. Jackie was diagnosed with motor neurone disease in May and is slowly losing the ability to walk. It is a fatal disease. The situation is made worse with the lack of available and disabled accessible council homes. Picture: Luke Acton.

Hainault, Ilford and Wanstead teens armed with knives jailed for Marks Gate murder

Top row, L-R: Ali Ali, Connor Corcoran and Jordan Muinglui. Bottom row, L-R: Tyler Jay Faubel, Tyler Jay Faubel and Jordan Worrie. Picture: Met Police

Therapy dog welcomed to Dagenham school to help pupils

Labradoodle Max is now helping young people across the school. Picture: All Saints Catholic School

Dagenham to host record label’s first DEFECTED London FSTVL

Dagenham is set to host the first DEFECTED London FSTVL. Picture: Julien Duval

‘Everybody who meets her, loves her’: Dagenham woman celebrates 100th birthday

Joan Self has celebrated her 100th birthday with family and friends at a church hall in Dagenham. Picture: Sylvia Baynes.

