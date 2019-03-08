Daggers look to make it seven games unbeaten against Hartlepool United

Matt Robinson has impressed Peter Taylor since coming into the team. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Dagenham & Redbridge are aiming to make it seven games unbeaten in the National League when they take on Hartlepool United at home on Saturday.

Peter Taylor's side picked up a 1-0 away win at Maidenhead United last Saturday thanks to a James Dobson penalty and are 10th in the league table after ten games.

Hartlepool drew 1-1 with league leaders Woking in their last game and have an identical record to Daggers this season, sitting one place ahead of them on goal difference.

Speaking after the game against Maidenhead, Taylor said he is pleased to have a full week of training with his squad without having to play a midweek game.

"I think they need a sensible week," he said.

"The boys have had a lot of football and I think they're a little bit tired now.

"It's an amazing amount of games we've had to play.

"They need a good week but it's a sensible week.

"We'll have a good, positive week, hopefully.

"Hartlepool have got some good players, so it will be another tough game."

Daggers welcome back Alex McQueen and Liam Gordon from international duty for this weekend's game after they represented Grenada and Guyana respectively.

However, striker Chike Kandi could again miss out with a hamstring injury while Harold Odametey and Mitch Brundle were also absent from the victory at Maidenhead United.

Speaking about Brundle's injury, Taylor added: "It's a very, very slight tear. Hopefully it's only a couple of weeks.

"It might be better than that but we didn't want to take any risks with the amount of football we've played now. It's 10 games in just over a month."

One player who will be hoping to keep his place in Taylor's starting line-up is midfielder Matt Robinson, who has impressed his manager over the last two games.

"I think that's the beauty of a squad," Taylor said.

"Matt Robinson has been out the team for a couple of games and then came back in on Wednesday night and I thought he was our best player,

"Today (Saturday) he was exceptional as well and that's what the boys have to do."