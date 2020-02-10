Search

McMahon accepts it will be 'slow builder' for Balanta after injury return

PUBLISHED: 17:00 10 February 2020

Angelo Balanta & Dagenham and Redbridge. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Angelo Balanta & Dagenham and Redbridge. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Daryl McMahon accepts that Angelo Balanta will need time to get back to his best after making his return from injury against Stockport County.

Balanta has been missing since the 2-1 win over Wrexham in October after tearing his groin and then suffering with a hernia.

He was in fine form prior to the injury, having scored seven times in the league this season under former manager Peter Taylor.

The attacking midfielder made his return off the substitutes bench on Saturday as the Daggers drew 1-1 and McMahon was pleased to see him back in action.

"He showed some unbelievable touches with a couple that he flicked into Ben House," he said.

"We're not going to put him under too much pressure.

"We need to get him back to the level that we know he can get to and it will be a slow builder for him because he's been out for such a long time.

"But it's just great to have him back in the squad."

