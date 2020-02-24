Search

McMahon plans to loan out Strizovic following arrival of goalkeeper on non-contract terms

PUBLISHED: 11:00 24 February 2020

Josh Strizovic of Dagenham & Redbridge. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Josh Strizovic of Dagenham & Redbridge. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Dagenham & Redbridge have brought in goalkeeper Michael Johnson on a non-contract basis, with manager Daryl McMahon planning to loan out backup goalkeeper Josh Strizovic.

Strizovic, 19, has featured for the Daggers in the Essex Senior Cup this season and also spent a short amount of time on loan at Romford.

Johnson, meanwhile, has previously played for National League South outfit Braintree Town and will provide cover for Elliot Justham while he is at the club.

McMahon said: "We want to get Josh out on loan. I think Josh has played really well in the Essex Senior Cup.

"I don't think it's going to do him massive favours sitting on the bench watching Elliot play for the rest of the season if he can go on loan, get some games and build on what he's done this season."

Under non-contract terms, Johnson is free to move if he gets an offer of a contact meaning Dagenham could look to bring in another goalkeeper should a loan move for Strizovic materialise.

