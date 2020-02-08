McMahon pleased with 'fighting spirit' shown in draw with Stockport

Dagenham manager Daryl McMahon.

Daryl McMahon praised the character of his Dagenham & Redbridge side as they snatched a point at home to Stockport County with a stoppage time equaliser.

Alex Reid of Dagenham and Dan Cowan of Stockport.

The away side took the lead in the 89th minute when substitute Liam McAlinden tapped home at the back post but with almost the last kick of the game, Dagenham's own substitute Chike Kandi rifled the ball into the the net to rescue a point.

It ensured McMahon remained unbeaten in the league since taking over but he believes his side did enough to win the game.

"In the end it's a good point because we're 1-0 down in the 89th minute and there's not a lot of time," he said.

"We could have been 2-0 down from the restart when we lost concentration and we're a bit disappointed. Elliot (Justham) has kept us in it at 1-0 and then you hope for a chance, you get a chance and Kandi scores.

Ashley Palmer of Stockport heads clear from Kenny Clark of Dagenham.

"From that perspective yes you're happy to get a point, snatching it from the jaws of defeat but our overall game again is a winning performance.

"It was a poor goal from our perspective in many ways. In the middle of the pitch winning second balls, it was too easy to come in from the right hand side, too easy to go past our midfield player on the edge of the box and then the left winger has run inside of our right back.

"We need to defend better but that's me being hyper critical of stuff. What I really want to talk about is a good performance and the character to come back into it with three minutes to go.

"It's superb and I think it shows the fighting spirit this group has got."

Both sides had good opportunities to score before the dramatic final few minutes, with Elliot Justham making some important saves to keep his side in the game.

Justham appeared to be targeted by some Stockport fans at the end of the game, with captain Kenny Clark stating that one of the supporters tried to grab him when he was going down the tunnel.

McMahon was full of praise for his goalkeeper, adding: "It was probably because he kept making saves. It happens, it's football. I've seen worse.

"You look at last week at Wrexham, he had nothing to do and then today he's made two or three unbelievable saves.

"I said to Clarky (Kenny Clark), make sure you pass your champagne on to Elliot tonight because he deserves it."