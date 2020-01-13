McMahon praises 'excellent' Daggers despite defeat in first game in charge

Dagenham & Redbridge in action against Notts County in the FA Trophy (pic B&O Press Photo) Archant

New Dagenham & Redbridge manager Daryl McMahon praised his side for an "excellent" performance against Notts County on Saturday despite being knocked out of the FA Trophy.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

McMahon took charge of the Daggers for the first time, recalling Liam Gordon to the side following his loan spell at Dartford, while Sam Deering also returned after a spell out with injury in the 2-1 loss.

Dagenham looked to have taken the tie to a second round replay but Michael Doyle's late wonder strike ensured it was County who advanced.

But despite the defeat, McMahon was encouraged with what he saw from his new team.

Speaking to Daggers TV, he said: "I thought we were excellent, particularly in the second half.

"We changed shape in the second half and I thought we dominated the ball for large spells and we had numerous chances ourselves that we didn't take.

"But the overall performance was really good.

"It's an incredible goal from Michael Doyle. He's probably the only player on the pitch for them that could do that, obviously off his left foot as well.

"It's a great finish for them."

Doyle fired an effort wide early on for the home side after they had produced a counter-attack down the right flank before Deering tested goalkeeper Ross Fitzsimons with a tame effort.

Wes Thomas had the best chance of the half when he struck the post after linking up with with Kristian Dennis before Daggers captain Kenny Clark headed at Fitzsimons.

But seven minutes after the restart, County had the lead when Dennis tapped in from close range.

Daggers looked to respond as Chike Kandi headed inches wide from Will Wright's ball into the box but soon after, Thomas fired just wide for the hosts.

On 76 minutes, Dagenham were level when Mitch Brundle was denied before Reece Grant or Manny Onariase got the final touch as the ball was bundled over the line.

But in added time, Doyle's strike from close to the halfway line handed County the win.

McMahon praised his side for the desire shown in Brundle's goal, adding: "It was an excellent delivery and the desire from not just Mitch but three, four or five players to get in there was very good."