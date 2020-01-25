McMahon praises trio after Daggers beat Notts County

Dagenham manager Daryl McMahon. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Dagenham & Redbridge boss Daryl McMahon heaped praise on the trio of Alex Reid, Chike Kandi and Sam Deering following the 2-0 win over Notts County.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

It was McMahon's first league game in charge of the Daggers, with new signing Reid bagging two goals on his debut for the club having recently joined on loan from Stevenage.

He and Kandi partnered each other up top, with Deering sitting behind them in an attacking midfield role.

And McMahon was delighted with how they performed as Dagenham picked up their first league win since November.

"I'm very happy. I thought it was a solid performance and I'm delighted to get a clean sheet," he said.

"It's great for Alex (Reid) to get two goals on his debut.

"I thought he and Kandi were both excellent today. They ran the channels well and worked their centre-halves well.

"You run that hard and normally you get your rewards and they did.

"I had Sam (Deering) at Ebbsfleet for 18 months, I signed him from Whitehawk and we get on really well.

"He's a really talented player and he's difficult to play against and I thought he was good today.

"I think he's still getting fit, he'll get there in the coming weeks."

McMahon opted for a three at the back system in the win, with Liam Gordon and Andrew Eleftheriou operating as wing-backs.

Reid gave his side the lead in the second half when he tapped in from Deering's corner and scored again after Michael Doyle had been sent off, following in a shot spilled by Ross Fitzsimons to double his side's tally.

The Daggers boss believes the system used is the most suitable for his side, adding: "I think when you look at the personnel we've got at the club, we've got four outstanding centre-halves.

"Three of them have got to play and the fourth, Manny (Onariase), didn't play but came on and was outstanding as well.

"I think it suits what we've got. Liam's an attacking full-back, Andrew is an attacking full-back, Will Wright is, Alex McQueen is as well, Bagasan Graham can be. I think it suits the group we've got.

"It's just how I like to play. I like to put the opposition under as much pressure as I can."