Taylor backs Dobson to be Daggers' penalty taker

Dagenham and Redbridge manager Peter Taylor.

Peter Taylor backed James Dobson as his side's penalty taker after the winger converted from the spot against Maidenhead United.

Daggers struggled from the spot last season, winning four penalties but missing three of them.

However, Dobson made it two out of two for his side this campaign following Mitch Brundle's spot-kick against Dover Athletic.

Taylor is confident Dobson can handle the responsibility this season and said: "To be fair to James Dobson I always knew he was a penalty taker.

"The minute it came up he was going to get it because we had one at Dover I know and Mitch nicked it off him.

"I think he would have fancied that one. He's a good set-piece taker and one of those being penalties so we're pleased to have got two penalties this year and scored two goals."

Dobson also backed himself to continue taking penalties, adding: "Hopefully I can stay on the penalties if I'm on the pitch."