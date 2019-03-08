Search

Advanced search

Taylor backs Dobson to be Daggers' penalty taker

PUBLISHED: 12:00 09 September 2019

Dagenham and Redbridge manager Peter Taylor. Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Dagenham and Redbridge manager Peter Taylor. Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Peter Taylor backed James Dobson as his side's penalty taker after the winger converted from the spot against Maidenhead United.

Daggers struggled from the spot last season, winning four penalties but missing three of them.

However, Dobson made it two out of two for his side this campaign following Mitch Brundle's spot-kick against Dover Athletic.

Taylor is confident Dobson can handle the responsibility this season and said: "To be fair to James Dobson I always knew he was a penalty taker.

"The minute it came up he was going to get it because we had one at Dover I know and Mitch nicked it off him.

"I think he would have fancied that one. He's a good set-piece taker and one of those being penalties so we're pleased to have got two penalties this year and scored two goals."

Dobson also backed himself to continue taking penalties, adding: "Hopefully I can stay on the penalties if I'm on the pitch."

Most Read

Dagenham man charged with murder of Bromley teenager

Taylor John Williams, 18, died in hospital. Picture: Hampshire Police

New opportunity to get developers’ cash for community projects in Barking and Dagenham

Barking and Dagenham Youth Dance was one of the 13 projects that won up to £10,000 in the last round of the Neighbourhood Fund. Picture: LBBD.

Mosque trustees failed to monitor IS sympathiser who groomed boys for terrorism, inquiry finds

A photo of the Ripple Road Mosque interior that was shown to the jury at the Old Bailey during the trial. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Wanstead carpenter downed beer and vodka before punching man in the face during drunken brawl with Barking bouncers

Police at the scene near The Barking Dog. Pic: Liam Coleman

Student volunteers brighten up Dagenham nursery

Matthew Stockley, 24 and Allison Wren, 21, from Barking, worked on a community project at Tubbies Day Nursery in Dagenham as part of their Prince's Trust course. Picture: Barking and Dagenham College.

Most Read

Dagenham man charged with murder of Bromley teenager

Taylor John Williams, 18, died in hospital. Picture: Hampshire Police

New opportunity to get developers’ cash for community projects in Barking and Dagenham

Barking and Dagenham Youth Dance was one of the 13 projects that won up to £10,000 in the last round of the Neighbourhood Fund. Picture: LBBD.

Mosque trustees failed to monitor IS sympathiser who groomed boys for terrorism, inquiry finds

A photo of the Ripple Road Mosque interior that was shown to the jury at the Old Bailey during the trial. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Wanstead carpenter downed beer and vodka before punching man in the face during drunken brawl with Barking bouncers

Police at the scene near The Barking Dog. Pic: Liam Coleman

Student volunteers brighten up Dagenham nursery

Matthew Stockley, 24 and Allison Wren, 21, from Barking, worked on a community project at Tubbies Day Nursery in Dagenham as part of their Prince's Trust course. Picture: Barking and Dagenham College.

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Barking boss hugely disappointed with FA Cup defeat

Mitchell Ware tries to collect the ball (pic Terry Gilbert)

Taylor backs Dobson to be Daggers’ penalty taker

Dagenham and Redbridge manager Peter Taylor. Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Dobson hopes to continue in starting 11 after netting first goal

James Dobson of Dagenham & Redbridge. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

New opportunity to get developers’ cash for community projects in Barking and Dagenham

Barking and Dagenham Youth Dance was one of the 13 projects that won up to £10,000 in the last round of the Neighbourhood Fund. Picture: LBBD.

Essex get better of Upminster in annual benefit match

Ravi Bopara of Essex pulls through the on side during Upminster CC vs Essex CCC, Benefit Match Cricket at Upminster Park on 8th September 2019
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists