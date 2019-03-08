Taylor blames Daggers' poor game management for Stockport defeat

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Peter Taylor. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Dagenham & Redbridge boss Peter Taylor blamed poor game management for his side's 1-0 defeat away at Stockport County on Saturday.

With the score level at 0-0 with minutes remaining, Daggers conceded a corner and allowed Nyal Bell to head home the winner.

The defeat means Dagenham have now lost three National League games in a row to leave them 15th in the table.

Taylor was unhappy with his side's decision making late in the game and told Daggers TV: "It was kick in the teeth but it was deserved.

"If we don't manage the game properly you get punished.

"We're away from home, we're playing against Stockport County, we're 0-0 with a few minutes to go.

"We take a throw in, easily give the ball away and in the end they get a corner and they score from it.

"We're not managing the game properly.

"It's a poor goal for us (to concede).

"Players have people to mark and their man got away from one of our men so it was disappointing."

Elliot Justham was called into action midway through the first half when he raced from goal to deny Devante Rodney.

Daggers then had a let-off moments later when Frank Mulhern could not find the target after being gifted the ball, before Tom Walker saw his effort saved by Justham.

But the away side went close when Joe Quigley was somehow denied by a brilliant save from Ben Hinchcliffe after a clever set-piece routine.

Joan Luque saw a curled effort go just wide of the post on 34 minutes, before Mulhern let fly for Stockport and found the side-netting.

Early in the second half, Mulhern got in behind the Daggers defence but sent a tame effort at Justham.

And Daggers had penalty appeals waved away when Brundle went down in the box, before Mulhern fired a good chance over for the home side on 65 minutes.

Dagenham had Justham to thank for keeping the ball out when a looping cross looked like finding the net on 73 minutes, before Stockport struck the crossbar from long range moments later.

But Bell headed home late on to hand Dagenham & Redbridge defeat.

Taylor added: "If you create good chances you need to take one of them. There needs to be some end product."