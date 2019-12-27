Taylor disappointed with boos in 1-1 draw with Ebbsfleet United

Matt Robinson of Dagenham and Redbridge and Alex Reid of Ebbsfleet. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Dagenham & Redbridge boss Peter Taylor said it was "disappointing that the players had to play in front of some boos" in the 1-1 home draw with Ebbsfleet United.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Taylor returned to the dugout after undergoing knee surgery last month as Chike Kandi equalised late on to rescue a point for the Daggers after Mitch Brundle was sent off.

The Dagenham boss was also left frustrated with some of the decisions made by the officials and believes his side deserved to win the game.

"It was disappointing that they (the players) had to play in front of some boos and all that because everybody wants to have a little bit of a pop at the manager," he said, speaking to Daggers TV.

"But fair play to the players, they kept on with it, they did their jobs, they looked more like the team that was going to win with ten men.

"I thought it was only going to be us that was going to score in the first half and at half-time I thought that we would go on to win the match.

"Second half I still felt it was us that was going to score, we just couldn't get that final bit right which was disappointing and very frustrating.

"I felt as though we created some really good chances up until the final third and it was the last bit where we let ourselves down.

"I felt that the red card was no different to the tackle in the first half from Sutherland on their team to Matty Robinson in our team.

"I didn't think there was anything different. The referee is telling me that Mitchy's was probably a little bit higher, you're talking about millimetres if anything.

"To me I felt that it was a very, very harsh red card.

"I said to the linesman that when Myles Weston took on Luke Croll it was a goal-kick and he's given a corner and they scored from the corner."

The Daggers return to action on Saturday when they travel to Bromley, who currently sit third in the National League but were beaten 3-0 by Dover Athletic on Boxing Day.

Taylor admits that confidence has taken a knock during their six-game winless run in the league and has urged his side to put in a good performance.

He added: "We're on a bad run, it's as simple as that.

"We needed a win against Ebbsfleet, thankfully we got something out of the game and there was some positive points.

"Of course there were some negative points but I think we didn't deserve to lose the game.

"You don't expect the players to play with a great deal of freedom unless all of a sudden you go and start the game and score quickly like we did against Aldershot then all of a sudden they relax and play.

"We're now going to go to a team that's really up there and we've got to make sure that we perform well.

"Hopefully there's nobody feeling too much from today's game and hopefully we can select from all the players that were available today.

"We need to regroup and get ourselves an away win."