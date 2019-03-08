Taylor pleased with Daggers' response to pressure in win over Wrexham

Dagenham and Redbridge manager Peter Taylor. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Peter Taylor was pleased to see his Dagenham & Redbridge side respond to the pressure of some recent poor performances with a 2-1 win at home to Wrexham.

The victory ensured the Daggers made a quick response to their disappointing FA Cup loss to Carshalton Athletic last weekend and put an end to a run of three National League games without a win.

And after a drop in form, Taylor was delighted to see his side bounce back.

"It's a brilliant win for us because I think the boys were under a lot of pressure because of the poor performance in the game against Carshalton last week," he said.

"The football club, the fans, the owners, everybody was desperate for a little bit of a cup run and we had an opportunity to do it but we didn't do it and let a few people down.

"We had a fantastic run, we lost to Notts County, we then lose in the FA Cup poorly and we needed to start something again and the boys did that today.

"I think it's great to see the players play under the pressure because they had to perform and get a result today and they got that.

"We hope it can set us off on another run."

Angelo Balanta had given the Daggers the lead in added time of the first half before Luke Young levelled matters six minutes after the restart.

But Chike Kandi struck to hand his side all three points on his first start since his injury setback which has caused him to miss most of the season.

Taylor was delighted with Kandi's impact and also praised goalkeeper Elliot Justham for a spectacular save from Akil Wright's header to keep Dagenham ahead at 2-1.

Taylor added: "It was a fantastic save. Elliott's been doing that since I've been here so nothing takes me by surprise with the ability of that boy.

"We were delighted to re-sign Chile Kandi in the summer, he came back in pre-season looking brilliant.

"He was very unlucky to pull a hamstring against Southend in a friendly, then he got a kick on it which was very unlucky to put him out.

"We've been desperate for him to be back in the team. He's got so much pace, he's clever, he gets the wrong side of defenders so we're delighted that he's back.

"That 80 minutes or whatever he's had is going to do him the world of good.

"The character is amazing I've got to say, they're terrific to work with.

"They never gave up and we got a terrific win."