Taylor praises 'determined' back four after victory over Maidenhead

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Peter Taylor. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Peter Taylor speaks after the win over Maidenhead United.

Dagenham & Redbridge boss Peter Taylor believes his back four showed their determination after his side kept their first clean sheet of the season with a 1-0 win over Maidenhead United.

A second half penalty from James Dobson sealed the win for Daggers, who were later forced to clear off the line twice in quick succession to keep their lead and make it six unbeaten in the National League.

Taylor heaped the praise on his side for their performance, particularly his defensive players.

"I was very, very pleased with the performance," he said.

"Again, it was a little bit of character because the boys were a bit down from Wednesday night, conceding such a late goal against Bromley.

"We played against a team that has had a fantastic start. We knew it was going to be a tough game but I've got to say I was delighted with the way that we played.

"We had lots of the ball, we created enough, we defended well when we had to defend because Maidenhead were always going to create something.

"Whether you're a striker not scoring or whether you're a defender not keeping a clean sheet, every time you play you just get more determined.

"That's what I saw in the back four today. The back four were very determined, they've got a fantastic goalkeeper behind them and so they got that first clean sheet.

Daggers could have been 2-0 up in the first half but Angelo Balanta and Manny Onariase failed to convert their opportunities.

Balanta again had chances to extend the lead after Dobson's penalty but his side had to settle for a one goal win.

Taylor urged his side to carry on playing the way they have been but would like to see them add to their tally when they go one up.

He added: "That's been our season a little bit this year. We have been scoring some goals and we have been getting one up and then unfortunately we haven't been able to finish it.

"If we can get that second goal it will really help us but as long as we keep playing the right way to get that goal. Unfortunately this year we haven't got it but that's where we need that clean sheet.

"I just want the boys to carry on the way they're playing because in open play for most of the games apart from Boreham Wood at home we've played well so I'm pleased with the way we're playing.

"It can give you great confidence a good away win against a good team but then you've got to make sure that the feet stay on the floor and work out why you've had that away win."