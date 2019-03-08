Peter Taylor reveals why he brought in each of his new signings

Here is Dagenham & Redbridge manager Peter Taylor's take on his 13 new signings as he looks for an improved season.

Daggers finished 18th in the National League last term but have since made a number of changes as they look to push on for promotion this campaign.

Josh Strizovic: I think he's got great potential. Glen Johnson knew him, so that's why he's come in to be our number two. Of course we don't expect him to play every week, we don't expect him to be better than Elliot Justham at the minute, but I think he'll improve with the experience of the daily goalkeeping coaching.

Joan Luque: He trained a lot with us last year, he worked extremely hard and was desperate for the opportunity, he's now got that opportunity. There is a six foot, right footed left winger there from Spain, who knows how to score a goal and I'm really hopeful he comes in and does well.

Harold Odametey: Full of energy, he breaks things up in midfield. He'll get the ball on the edge of his own box and run it to the opponents box which is great for the football team.

Bagasan Graham: Very skilful, left-footed, quick winger and I'm classing him as a winger. He can play full-back but I'm looking for him to be more attacking. I want him to increase his goals tally, but he's full of energy and he's a great crosser, I'm expecting him and Luque to have tremendous competition for places but I expect them both to do the same thing - score and make goals.

Reece Grant: He's a good finisher and he works really hard, he doesn't let defenders settle, and he's willing to close people down and he's a real team player - that's what I like about him. He gets enough goals, he's left-footed, makes forward runs without the ball which is always a lovely sight.

James Dobson: A left-footed right winger, it's a position I had when I played myself many moons ago. I know about the position, he scores a lot of goals, he makes a lot of goals from set-pieces. He's a very good crosser, he doesn't mess about, he likes to get the ball into the danger areas quickly.

Mitch Brundle: I've been waiting all summer to sign him, I've tried as hard as I possibly could to get him here, eventually we did get him. I know there were a lot of clubs that wanted his signature, he can play in three or four positions, he can score goals, he can make goals and he can make the team more compact.

Will Wright: I think he played 30-odd games last year, his first time playing men's football after playing a lot of under-23s football for Colchester, and he has done well. I'm hoping that Will is going to be stronger for that experience.

Will Wood: I saw him a lot when he played for Southampton, he was more of a left-sided centre-back, but now we want him to concentrate more playing as a left-back.

Andrew Eleftheriou: He was captain of Watford under-23s, a great prospect, who played for Braintree last season and played 17 matches. He's a really good full-back, good passer, good at getting forward, gets crosses in and has a long throw.

Luke Croll: Luke has got a lot of ability. He played for Exeter, started at Crystal Palace and played for Plymouth on loan. There were other clubs still looking to take him back into the league but he wanted to come here and give himself the chance to play regular football.

Manny Onariase: He's got everything, he's quick, good in the air and good enough on the ball and we're hoping on the strength of last year's experience he's going to be an even better player this year.

Joe Quigley: Joe is an imposing centre-forward, who can really do a good job for us