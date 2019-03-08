Peter Taylor's verdict on away win at Dover Athletic

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Peter Taylor. Picture: George Phillipou/TGS Photo ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Read what Dagenham & Redbridge manager Peter Taylor thought about the win against Dover Athletic.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Daggers boss Peter Taylor praised the character of his side as they responded to an opening day loss by beating Dover Athletic away 2-1.

Goals from Angelo Balanta and Mitch Brundle against his old club either side of half-time gave them a first victory of the season.

Taylor was pleased with the response from his team after a poor 2-0 defeat to Woking at home on Saturday.

Speaking to DaggersTV, he said: "It was a disappointing start on Saturday and we needed to bounce back.

"I thought the boys showed fantastic character. There were some very good things and also some things we know we've got to get better at.

"At times we caused ourselves some problems but it's also a difficult place to come and get a result.

"I just knew there would be a reaction. I think the boys showed how committed they are and how much they wanted to bounce back.

"I know Dover had some good chances but we had some excellent chances in the first-half, there's a couple I couldn't believe we didn't score."

Dagenham took the lead on 26 minutes when Joan Luque pulled the ball back for Balanta to finish, before Brundle scored from the penalty spot in the second half after Balanta was fouled.

Three changes were made to the side from the Woking game, which included the introductions of wide men Luque and James Dobson.

Taylor was pleased with how both of his new wingers got on but admits having such attacking players does come at a cost.

He added: "I think Luque and Dobson caused some threats in different ways.

"They go different ways and it's very hard for a full-back to mark them at times.

"That's where I think we did create more chances but I still also think that's maybe why we looked a little bit open as well because they were very attacking.

"He (Brundle) had a great time here, they've got a lot of respect for him. They didn't want to lose him, we thankfully got him and he's a very good player.

Up next for Daggers is an away trip to Halifax Town and speaking about the game, Taylor said: "It's a wonderful feeling when you come into training after a win.

"We know it's another big game but we've proven tonight we can play away from home on a good pitch and battle with the best."