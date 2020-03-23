Search

Dagenham & Redbridge offer to help elderly and vulnerable people during coronavirus measures

PUBLISHED: 15:00 23 March 2020

Digger Dagger! signage during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Torquay United. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Digger Dagger! signage during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Torquay United. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Dagenham & Redbridge are aiming to support elderly and vulnerable members of society over the next few months by putting them in touch with people who can help them with shopping for supplies.

Elderly and vulnerable members of society have been asked to “shield” themselves from social contact by staying at home for three months due to the coronavirus outbreak.

And the National League club wants to help organise support for people during this difficult time.

In a statement, the club said: “If you, or anyone you know may benefit from some extra assistance, please get in touch via email to Lewis McKean (web@daggers.co.uk).

“If you are somebody who is willing to offer this type of support to those in greater need in the local and surrounding area, please also get in touch with us.

“The club will strive to assist as much as possible and would like to act as a support network during the difficult times that COVID-19 (coronavirus) is presenting us with.”

