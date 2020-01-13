Dagenham & Redbridge sign former Peterborough defender Gabriel Zakuani

Gabriel Zakuani, who has signed for Dagenham & Redbridge, while at Peterborough. Picture: Tim Parker/PA PA Archive/PA Images

Dagenham & Redbridge have signed central defender Gabriel Zakuani on a six-month contract.

The former Peterbrough United and Northampton Town centre-back becomes new manager Daryl McMahon's first signing for the club since taking over.

He has played 32 times for the DR Congo and has also spent time at Stoke and Gillingham, with his last spell coming at Swindon Town.

Speaking to Daggers TV, Zakuani said: "I'm very happy. I spoke to the gaffer about the possibility of coming here and he sold it to me.

"I've had a lot of experience. There seems to be a lot of young players as well that could probably learn a lot from me and obviously I'll learn the way we play as well.

"The way I play is the way I lead. I wear my heart on my sleeve and put my body on the line for the team.

"I've been captain most clubs I've been at and my country as well so it shows I'm a passionate kind of player."