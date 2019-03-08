Search

Daggers sign young forward House on loan until January

PUBLISHED: 17:27 12 November 2019 | UPDATED: 17:27 12 November 2019

The Chigwell Construction Stadium. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

The Chigwell Construction Stadium. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Dagenham & Redbridge have signed young striker Ben House from Reading on loan until January.

A Scotland U20 and U21 international, House arrives at the Chigwell Construction Stadium having scored 8 goals in 13 appearances for Reading U23s in the 2018/19 campaign.

Speaking about his new signing, manager Peter Taylor said: "I'm delighted to have signed Ben until at least January.

"He's a very hard-working centre forward who can play as an out-and-out number 9, and also just off a number 9, so I'm very pleased to have him here and to be able to give him minutes to help him progress.

"A big thank you of course also has to go to Reading and I'm sure this is a deal that will benefit all parties."

House will be available for selection on Saturday as the Daggers take on Aldershot Town at Victoria Road.

