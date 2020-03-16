Dagenham & Redbridge squad asked to stay at home after four players and two staff show coronavirus symptoms

General view of the main stand during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Solihull Moors, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 22nd February 2020 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

The entire Dagenham & Redbridge squad have been told to stay at home after four players showed symptoms of the coronavirus, with two staff also self-isolating.

Dagenham were due to face Woking on Saturday after the National League said games would go ahead but the game was postponed on Saturday morning after two Daggers players reported feeling unwell.

No Dagenham & Redbridge players or staff have tested positive for the virus.

In a statement released yesterday, Woking FC said they were “not currently aware of the circumstances which led to the postponement of the match”.

However, Dagenham & Redbridge have since released a statement and said: “At 10:39 on Saturday morning the manager (Daryl McMahon) contacted MD, Steve Thompson, to advise that two players had contacted the sports therapist advising him that they were unwell.

“In accordance with Public Health England advice they were told to immediately self-isolate for 7 days.

“This was in addition to two club staff who were already self-isolating.

“At this stage, the MD decided that the safety of our players and staff must take priority, and he informed the manager that, in line with the National League’s guidance, he would inform Woking FC that, regrettably, we would be unable to fulfil the fixture.

“This was not something the club took lightly and some staff were already en route to Woking.

“Dagenham & Redbridge FC recognises that postponing the game on the day was not ideal, but we had no valid reason to call the match off any earlier.

“To date, we have four players who are currently showing signs of the virus, but fortunately we have not had any confirmed cases.

“As a precaution, the whole squad has been asked to remain at home until we can assess the situation further.”

The National League is soon set to make a decision on whether future fixtures will be allowed to go ahead, with the Premier League, EFL and other non-league divisions having already postponed their seasons.