Dagenham & Redbridge staff placed on furlough leave and agree to take pay cut along with players

Mitch Brundle of Dagenham goes close during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Notts County. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

All Dagenham & Redbridge staff have been placed on furlough leave with full-time staff, including the players, agreeing to take a 20-25pc pay cut due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The suspension of the National League season due to the virus has meant that Dagenham have had to go without their usual matchday income.

And the club’s managing director Steve Thompson has revealed that action has been taken to deal with the difficult financial circumstances.

In a statement, he said: “The club has effectively been closed for all operations, football and non-football activities, along with our Community Trust, since March 16 and it is not known how long this may continue.

“All staff have been, or are in the process of being, furloughed so I must advise that you will not be able to contact any of our staff until this crisis has ended.

“In addition, all the full-time staff have agreed to take a cut in their salaries of between 20-25pc whilst this pandemic continues, and we thank them for their solidarity at this unprecedented time.

“To my knowledge, no member of our staff has yet tested positive for the disease, and I have not heard of any of supporters who have either.

“I have been in regular contact with our executive chairman and principal owner, Peter Freund, who is currently in lockdown in New York with his family and he wanted me to convey his best wishes to all supporters and staff and hopes we can all stay safe.

“We all know that the USA is suffering as much as - if not more than - the UK, and that New York State is particularly badly affected, so it is just as important for Peter, Craig (Unger) and their families and friends to keep safe as well.

“Whatever happens, I can assure all supporters that I, along with the rest of the board of directors, will do everything in our power to ensure that we continue to have a viable club when football eventually resumes, whenever that may be.”

Dagenham sat 18th in the National League table at the time of the suspension, with a decision yet to be made on how the campaign will be brought to an end.

The National League has asked the FA for assistance “to close the season as soon as possible” but is yet to provide details of whether promotion or relegation will take place and how that would be determined.