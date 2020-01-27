Reid happy to be in right place at right time after notching debut double

Alex Reid of Dagenham scores the second goal for his team against Notts County. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Dagenham & Redbridge striker Alex Reid says he was happy that he could be in the right place at the right time after bagging two goals on his debut for the club in the win over Notts County.

Reid tapped in from Sam Deering's corner in the second half before following in Mitch Brundle's strike to score in his side's 2-0 win.

And the Stevenage loanee was delighted to get off to a positive start under Daryl McMahon.

"Apart from maybe getting a hat-trick it was a good start, a good win and a good week with the lads getting to know them more," he said.

"You've just got to be in the right place at the right time and sometimes you get that luck on your side.

"I've set myself a personal target of scoring a certain amount of goals and as long as the team keeps performing and training hard like we've done this week, the goals and the wins will come.

"It's refreshing and scoring on your debut is always nice. It's even better to get more than one on my debut and long may it continue."