Kandi pleased to end injury 'frustration' with a goal

Chike Kandi of Dagenham and Redbridge celebrates his goal against Wrexham. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Dagenham & Redbridge striker Chike Kandi was delighted to mark his return to National League action with a goal against Wrexham on Saturday.

Kandi has missed most of the season through injury but played 89 minutes in the 2-1 win, scoring his side's winner in the second half.

After a frustrating spell out on the sidelines, Kandi said he now feels ready to play his part this season.

"To be out for so long and come back and play the way I did and help the team out feels really good," he said.

"I was feeling good right up until the end. I'm glad the manager saw that I'm fit and I'm ready to play a full 90 minutes.

"Being injured is always tough but you want the team to do well and obviously we went on that unbeaten run.

"As frustrating as it was for me personally, I'm very happy for the team and the players who were playing very well.

"I'm feeling ready. There's a lot of competition for places but it's that healthy competition where we're all good enough to play.

"We all bring different things to the team so there's that tactical element as well.

"I want more minutes and I want to keep this run going."

Kandi extended his deal with the club until 2021 in the summer and is feeling positive about Daggers' chances this season.

He added: "We definitely feel like we've got more goals in us.

"We created a good amount of chances, everyone's chipping in.

"The wingers are creating for the strikers, the strikers are creating for everyone so we're feeling really positive right now."