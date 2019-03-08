Search

Dobson hopes to continue in starting 11 after netting first goal

PUBLISHED: 09:30 09 September 2019

James Dobson of Dagenham & Redbridge. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

James Dobson of Dagenham & Redbridge. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Daggers winger James Dobson hopes he can continue in Peter Taylor's starting 11 after grabbing his first goal of the season against Maidenhead United.

The winger scored his side's only goal of the game from the penalty spot to follow up an assist in last Wednesday's 1-1 draw with Bromley.

Speaking after the game, he said: "I'm very happy to get my first goal. It was a tough game today against Maidenhead who have obviously had a really good run.

"It's tough, we've got a big squad and it's something I've not been used to previously at other clubs so it's important that when you do get your chance you take it really.

"I'm enjoying it at the moment and hopefully I can keep that going."

Dobson was one of Taylor's 13 new signings this summer, joining from Sutton United for an undisclosed fee.

The 27-year-old is enjoying playing with his new team-mates, including the likes of Joan Luque and Angelo Balanta, and hopes his side can continue to improve.

"We (Luque) are both wingers that like to cut in but we like to mix it up as well. I can't fault Luque, he's a very good player on the left," he added.

"Angelo is a very experienced player. He's always good to have in the starting 11, technically he's very good as well and the link-up play when we look to go forward can be quite a danger for us and he does play a big part in that.

"We are looking to get that second goal. Not to put too much pressure on ourselves but I think if we do get that second goal it does take a little bit of the weight off our shoulders.

"I thought we were still in control of the game even though we were 1-0 up."

