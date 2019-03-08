Taylor urges side to be better defending set-pieces after opening day defeat to Woking

Kane Ferdinand of Woking heads home the first goal and celebrates during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Woking, Motorama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 3rd August 2019 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Dagenham & Redbridge boss Peter Taylor has urged his side to improve their defending from set-pieces if they are to have a successful season.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

He watched his team fall to a 2-0 defeat at home to Woking in their opening game, with both goals coming from free-kicks after Daggers failed to clear their lines.

The manager believes there were positives to take from the performance but says the quality of set-pieces was the difference.

"Woking headed everything correctly and very, very well and their goalkeeper dealt with everything very well and we didn't," he said.

"In open play it was okay. I think we did some good things but weren't clinical, I think we should have scored a goal.

"We made some decent moves and some decent chances in open play but our set-pieces and their set-pieces were worlds apart.

"We couldn't handle them and didn't do enough defensively. Our set-pieces didn't test them enough."

Taylor is now keen for his side to put the defeat behind them as they prepare to take on Dover Athletic on Tuesday.

He added: "I think we all know we can do better.

"It's a very disappointing start but there's an awful long way to go and we've got to make sure we get in on Monday morning and work extremely hard to get a result on Tuesday night.

"We've just got to regroup. I just want the team to go and play the way they can play and we've got to be professional when we're defending set-pieces. That will be the main aim for Tuesday night.

"I don't want to keep going into a game 2-0 down from set-pieces because teams then drop off and all of a sudden we get a bit more play and it looks a little bit false.

"One thing's for sure and that's we let in too many goals defensively from set pieces last year and that was one of the reasons we didn't do so well.

"We've got to make sure first of all we don't concede and then we go and play our stuff and there might be more chance of us getting a goal."