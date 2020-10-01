Dagenham & Redbridge reveal all home fixtures will be streamed this season

The Chigwell Construction Stadium, the home of Dagenham & Redbridge. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Dagenham & Redbridge have announced that the club will be live streaming all of their Vanarama National League matches at the Chigwell Construction Stadium for the 2020/21 season.

Following on from the announcement that all football at our level will be required to be played behind closed doors for the foreseeable future, the club has been working very hard over the past few weeks to install a bespoke streaming service for our supporters.

Daggers fans will be able to enjoy all of the action from the comfort of their own home as the Vanarama National League begins behind closed doors.

They have installed a state-of-the-art camera that features artificial intelligence ball-tracking technology.

The stream will be available in HD 1080p resolution for a crisp picture and can be viewed on your computer, smartphone, or tablet.

You will also have the ability to use Google Chrome Cast to view the live stream on your TV. There are also a number of adapters that fans can purchase to be able to get the picture from their tablet or PC.

The live stream will include live commentary from our long-standing commentator, James Glass, who will be adding his voice to the action as it unfolds.

Whilst you’re watching the match, a live scoreboard will be on display to give you that high-quality broadcast feel and our sponsors and partners will be visible on-screen or will pop-up during the match.

It is hoped that the majority of National League clubs will be able to offer a streaming service throughout the season, but not all clubs are not at the same stage with their service as we are.

Dagenham have teamed up with two very experienced providers to bring you this fantastic service.

Following the success of Sportradar’s streaming platform through which fans could watch the 2019/20 National League Play-Offs, they were the obvious choice to enable fans to subscribe and watch matches for this coming season whilst restrictions remain in place on attending matches in person.

All video production for the streaming platform will be provided by Pixellot, using their automatic cameras. Pixellot’s technology, which uses artificial intelligence to track the action will also be used in the SPFL this upcoming season.

The Victoria Road outfit will be offering a virtual season ticket to all supporters at the price of £9.99 per match, with arrangements for season ticket holders having been advised, which you can read here.