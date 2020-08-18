Search

Advanced search

Dagenham & Redbridge sign quick forward Darren McQueen

PUBLISHED: 16:34 18 August 2020 | UPDATED: 16:34 18 August 2020

Ebbsfleet United's Darren McQueen. Picture: Dave Plumb

Ebbsfleet United's Darren McQueen. Picture: Dave Plumb

Dave Plumb

Dagenham & Redbridge are delighted to announce the signing of striker Darren McQueen as they continue to bolster their squad ahead of the new season.

The former Dartford forward joins following his most impressive campaign to date last season with The Darts where he notched 20 goals in 36 appearances.

McQueen started his career in the Spurs Academy before spending a season with Ipswich in the Championship.

Further spells followed at Maldon & Tiptree, four seasons with Ebbsfleet United where he worked with Daryl McMahon and a short spell with Sutton before his spell with former side Dartford.

You may also want to watch:

Under McMahon, McQueen scored 20 goals in 45 appearances (25 starts) as Ebbsfleet won promotion to the Vanarama National League, and the gaffer is excited to welcome the pacey forward to the football club.

“I’m delighted to have Darren join us here at Dagenham & Redbridge. He’s a player that i’ve worked with before when I was at Ebbsfleet,” McMahon said.

“He’s extremely quick, plays on the shoulder and is a good finisher.

“He comes here off the back of having a very good season with Dartford in the National League South. He’s a player that the rest of the team will enjoy playing with because of his directness and his pace and I’m sure he’s a player that the fans will enjoy watching because of his quickness and goalscoring ability.”

McQueen is the club’s sixth signing of the summer, as they look to move up the league and challenge for promotion this season.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Barking and Dagenham Post. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Manhunt after crash and stabbing near Becontree station

Police cordoned off a section of Gale Street, Dagenham after a car crash and stabbing. Picture: Peter Murch

Man found stabbed after fight with group of men in Barking

A man in his 40s was found stabbed in Mallards Road, Barking, yesterday (August 16). Picture: Google

Yellow weather warning as more heavy rain forecast in Barking and Dagenham

Roads around the Pipe Major were flooded as heavy rain struck the borough on Sunday (August 16). Picture: Paul Marks

Plans to improve area around Barking’s Curfew Tower get green light

The Curfew Tower in Barking. Picture: Be First

Barking man Randy Skuse killed and three others stabbed after argument at Whitechapel party, court hears

Randy Skuse, 27, died of a single stab wound. Picture: Met Police

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Manhunt after crash and stabbing near Becontree station

Police cordoned off a section of Gale Street, Dagenham after a car crash and stabbing. Picture: Peter Murch

Man found stabbed after fight with group of men in Barking

A man in his 40s was found stabbed in Mallards Road, Barking, yesterday (August 16). Picture: Google

Yellow weather warning as more heavy rain forecast in Barking and Dagenham

Roads around the Pipe Major were flooded as heavy rain struck the borough on Sunday (August 16). Picture: Paul Marks

Plans to improve area around Barking’s Curfew Tower get green light

The Curfew Tower in Barking. Picture: Be First

Barking man Randy Skuse killed and three others stabbed after argument at Whitechapel party, court hears

Randy Skuse, 27, died of a single stab wound. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Stuart Pearce returns to West Ham as first-team coach

Stuart Pearce has re-joined West Ham United (Pic: West Ham United)

Man airlifted to hospital after crash through wall of car park under flats in Chadwell Heath

Whalebone Lane North, near the intersection of High Road, Chadwell Heath. Picture: Google

Barking and Dagenham welcomes government U-turn on A-Levels and GCSE

Education secretary Gavin Williamson announced the U-turn on A-level and GCSE grades yesterday (August 17). Picture: Victoria Jones/PA.

Manhunt after crash and stabbing near Becontree station

Police cordoned off a section of Gale Street, Dagenham after a car crash and stabbing. Picture: Peter Murch

Have your say on proposed changes to Barking conservation area

Views are being sought on proposals to change the Abbey and Barking Town Centre conservation area. Picture: Be First