Dagenham & Redbridge sign quick forward Darren McQueen

Dagenham & Redbridge are delighted to announce the signing of striker Darren McQueen as they continue to bolster their squad ahead of the new season.

The former Dartford forward joins following his most impressive campaign to date last season with The Darts where he notched 20 goals in 36 appearances.

McQueen started his career in the Spurs Academy before spending a season with Ipswich in the Championship.

Further spells followed at Maldon & Tiptree, four seasons with Ebbsfleet United where he worked with Daryl McMahon and a short spell with Sutton before his spell with former side Dartford.

Under McMahon, McQueen scored 20 goals in 45 appearances (25 starts) as Ebbsfleet won promotion to the Vanarama National League, and the gaffer is excited to welcome the pacey forward to the football club.

“I’m delighted to have Darren join us here at Dagenham & Redbridge. He’s a player that i’ve worked with before when I was at Ebbsfleet,” McMahon said.

“He’s extremely quick, plays on the shoulder and is a good finisher.

“He comes here off the back of having a very good season with Dartford in the National League South. He’s a player that the rest of the team will enjoy playing with because of his directness and his pace and I’m sure he’s a player that the fans will enjoy watching because of his quickness and goalscoring ability.”

McQueen is the club’s sixth signing of the summer, as they look to move up the league and challenge for promotion this season.