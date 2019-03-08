Smith pleased Daggers take public stand against racism and wants others to follow suit

Nathan Smith takes a throw-in for Dagenham & Redbridge against Barrow (pic: Ben Gaby/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Essex club hosted their 10th annual 'Daggers Against Racism Day' on Saturday

Dagenham & Redbridge hosted their 10th annual 'Daggers Against Racism Day' on Saturday (pic: Ben Gaby/TGS Photo)

Nathan Smith is pleased Dagenham & Redbridge continue to take such a public stand against racism and has urged other clubs to follow suit.

Saturday saw the Essex club host their 10th annual ‘Daggers Against Racism Day’, which coincided with their Vanarama National League fixture at home to Barrow.

The Victoria Road side have won plenty of plaudits for their annual event as they reach out into the community to fight against all forms of discrimination.

And after taking part in his first Daggers Against Racism Day at the weekend, defender Smith has called on other teams to take a similar stand.

Speaking after the goalless draw against Barrow, the Jamaica international said: “It’s an issue not just in football, but also in society, so when events like the one on Saturday take place, everyone needs to get involved and help bring an end to racism.

“In situations like that, you get to see who really is against racism.

“If more clubs put on days like Dagenham do, you’ll find out who is really fighting against racism.”

Smith’s comments come after Tottenham Hotspur full-back Danny Rose admitted in the week that inaction regarding racism in football was making the 29-year-old count the days until he retired.

The weekend also saw several incidents of racism across the English games, while there have also been recent examples in both Italy and Montenegro.

Smith himself has never been the subject of racist during his playing career, but is still nonetheless angry that such incidents continue to occur in society in 2019.

“It’s never happened to me when I’ve played, but it happened to a close friend of mine and it affected him a lot,” added the former Yeovil Town defender.

“He’s a good-hearted person and doesn’t have a nasty bone in him, but the effect it had on him wasn’t nice. Like Danny Rose said, the fines that clubs and countries receive are a joke. Let’s be honest, it’s pathetic.

“It’s a serious situation that is affecting players and if a situation like that ever happens, teams have to pull together and walk off.”