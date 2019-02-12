Daggers forward Adeloye says he relished physical battle with Sutton

Dagenham & Redbridge forward Tomi Adeloye says he relished the physical battle against Sutton United in the Vanarama National League on Saturday.

Daggers recorded just a second win in nine matches at the weekend, collecting a 1-0 success at home to the U’s.

With both teams keen to utilise a long ball tactic, the game descended into a tough fight as attackers looked to get the better of defenders, with the midfield often bypassed.

In the end, it was Daggers’ forward line that came out on top and striker Adeloye said he enjoyed the challenge of facing Paul Doswell’s men.

“I like a physical battle and Sutton are a very physical team,” said the 23-year-old, who made his first league start since the trip to United on November 3.

“As long as we could get at them and create problems for them, I was sure that we could create some chances, score a goal and win the game.

“It was a physical battle, but I was looking forward to it and was ready for it, and I’m happy with the overall performance from everyone.”

Conor Wilkinson scored the game’s only goal, heading home an Alex McQueen cross in the 71st minute.

Adeloye partnered Wilkinson in attack and the pair seemed to link up well, causing the Sutton defence a myriad of problems.

And Adeloye was pleased with how he dovetailed with Wilkinson despite the two strikers starting a league game together for the first time.

“Conor is a great player and comes with a lot of pedigree and a lot of experience,” added the 23-year-old.

“To play alongside him was great and I can learn a few things from him.

“Hopefully we can continue this partnership and score some goals to help the team keep winning games and ensure safety as soon as possible.”