Sutton boss disappointed with errors in lead up to Daggers’ winner

PUBLISHED: 10:00 25 February 2019

Sutton United manager Paul Doswell (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Sutton United manager Paul Doswell (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Conor Wilkinson nabbed the only goal of the game as the Essex club beat the U’s on Saturday

Sutton United boss Paul Doswell believes his side gifted Dagenham & Redbridge their winner in the Vanarama National League on Saturday.

Daggers claimed all three points at Victoria Road at the weekend after Conor Wilkinson headed home in the 71st minute.

In a close-fought game, Doswell was frustrated with the manner in which his side conceded and pointed to a number of U’s errors that led to the goal.

And the Sutton boss was also annoyed that both Gime Toure and James Dobson missed good chances to open the scoring for the visitors prior to them conceding.

Doswell told the Sutton website: “Before Dagenham scored, we had two or three really good opportunities to score ourselves and then for their goal, we tried to flick the ball in central midfield which was ridiculous.

“Dobson didn’t close the cross down and it’s a looping header that’s beaten Ross Worner, whose feet got caught up in the mudbath of a goalmouth and he couldn’t get his feet sorted to tip it over.

“Dagenham will be pleased as they move further away from the relegation zone and for us, it’s a dent in our play-off hopes.”

Both Daggers and Sutton were keen to go long on Saturday, with the two sides regularly bypassing the midfield.

And Doswell fell that did not lend itself to the game being one to really excite the purists.

“It was an insipid performance and there was no real threat from either side particularly,” he added.

“It was a poor game of football to watch, but Dagenham were the brighter side in the first half and Ross had to make a couple of good saves.

“Second half, the game was meandering along again and I know the problems I’ve got in getting 10 outfield players on the pitch and that performance typified the problems we’ve got.

“It was a bang average game and we put in a bang average performance.”

