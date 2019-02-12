Search

Taylor pleased with ‘deserved’ victory for Daggers over Sutton

PUBLISHED: 18:08 23 February 2019 | UPDATED: 18:41 23 February 2019

Conor Wilkinson of Dagenham & Redbridge scores the first goal against Sutton United (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Conor Wilkinson of Dagenham & Redbridge scores the first goal against Sutton United (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Conor Wilkinson scored only goal as Essex club recorded timely success over U’s

Peter Taylor believes Dagenham & Redbridge were good value for their 1-0 win at home to Sutton United in the Vanarama National League.

The first half at Victoria Road ended goalless, despite Alex McQueen volleying over and both Jack Munns and Liam Gordon hitting the woodwork.

After Gime Toure missed a good chance for the U’s early in the second half, the breakthrough came through Conor Wilkinson in the 71st minute.

A cross from the right by McQueen was met by Wilkinson, whose header looped over Ross Worner and into the net.

Daggers needed a superb save from Elliot Justham late on to deny Sutton substitute Dylan Kearney, but boss Taylor feels his team’s display warranted all three points.

“The way the game started, I thought Sutton were better than us, but after about 25 minutes, we started to improve,” he said.

“We definitely had a good end to the first half and given how we played in the second half, I think we just about deserved our win.

“I felt both teams had chances, but we created a couple of better ones. I think it’s a fair result, but I’m the manager of Dagenham and I might be slightly biased.”

While pleased with his side’s own display, Taylor was also keen to praise opponents Sutton.

U’s boss Paul Doswell again has his team challenging for a play-off position, and Taylor believes achieving a win over Sutton is no small feat.

“I want to give a lot of credit to Sutton because they’re always in and around the play-offs every year,” he added.

“They’re very difficult to break down and very difficult to play against, which they deserve a lot of credit for. To beat them 1-0, I’m delighted with the players.”

