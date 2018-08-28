Search

Taylor reminds Daggers squad what is expected of them

PUBLISHED: 16:00 03 January 2019

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Peter Taylor (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Daggers boss says players must do what is asked of them to keep their place in starting XI

Peter Taylor has reminded his Dagenham & Redbridge squad they must play to the standards expected of them to keep their place in the starting XI.

The Daggers boss made two changes to his side for the trip to Orient on New Year’s Day following a defeat at home to Barnet in the Vanarama National League on Saturday.

Ollie Harfield and Harry Phipps were both dropped, the latter rather surprisingly given how much of a key figure he has become, from the squad entirely for the visit to the O’s, with the fit-again Jack Munns and Alex McQueen returning in their place.

The move may have not had the desired affect, with the Essex club suffering a 1-0 loss at the league leaders.

But that did not stop Taylor from reminding his squad they must always deliver a solid display if they wish to remain in the manager’s good books.

“If I don’t think the players did as much as they should have done in the match before, they get left out,” said the Daggers boss.

“That’s the game unfortunately and it makes it a tough job to be a manager because we have lot of good players in our squad of 27 and you can’t keep them all happy. You can only be honest with them.”

It is interesting that Taylor now openly acknowledges his squad is so large, having stated when he took the job in the summer his desire to work with a squad of 18-20, though of course the club’s finances were a lot more perilous back then.

Equally intriguing was Will Wright, who had a difficult afternoon against Barnet, keeping his place in the starting line-up for the trip to Orient.

That said, the on-loan Colchester United man may have had his best game of the season so far against the O’s in the anchor role in midfield.

Taylor says he was pleased with what he saw from the versatile youngster on New Year’s Day, before hinting his loan deal could be extended beyond the weekend

“Will passed the ball way well, headed well and defended well for us, which is good timing for him,” added the Daggers manager.

Wright’s final game of his current loan spell will be at home to Boreham Wood on Saturday and it seems he may have done enough to start for a third game in a row.

