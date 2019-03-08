Search

Daggers to host trials for development squad

PUBLISHED: 17:00 28 March 2019

The Chigwell Construction Stadium, the home of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

The Chigwell Construction Stadium, the home of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Trials to take place at Barking & Dagenham College on April 4

Dagenham & Redbridge have announced they will hold trials for their development squad at Barking & Dagenham College on April 4.

In partnership with the college, Daggers are offering the chance for youngsters aged 16-18 to join their youth set-up.

Players who impress at the trial will join Daggers’ community academy elite team, who ply their trade in the Under-19 National League Alliance.

In addition to featuring for the development team, players will complete an educational course based on their GCSE results.

The course includes performance analysis and use of up-to-date software, allowing the players to analyse their own displays.

“Player development is an important part of this club and we see this partnership with Barking & Dagenham College as an important part of our structure,” said Daggers managing director Steve Thompson.

The trial at Barking & Dagenham College on April 4 will run from 10am to midday. To book a place for the trial, email dean.cutting@bdc.ac.uk.

