Daggers nab draw against Southend United

Reece Grant of Dagenham scores the first goal for his team and celebrates (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Pre-season: Dagenham & Redbridge 1 Southend United 1

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Harold Odametey of Dagenham and Trialist of Southend (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) Harold Odametey of Dagenham and Trialist of Southend (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Dagenham & Redbridge nabbed a 1-1 draw with League One outfit Southend United in their second home fixture of the pre-season calendar.

A Reece Grant goal in the 37th minute cancelled out an early goal from the Shrimpers Brandon Goodship at Victoria Road.

Daggers defender Will Wright prevented an early chance for the visitors to take the lead as the former Colchester man won the ball back on the edge of his own box from Brandon Goodship.

Shortly after in the seventh minute midfielder Mitch Brundle tried for a cheeky chip inside the box, but his effort was comfortably held by the Shrimpers goalkeeper Nathan Bishop.

Southend's Isaac Hutchinson then fired the ball well over the bar before Daggers winger Bagasan Graham put his foot through the ball from the edge of the box but sent it wide of the left post.

In the 27th minute Brundle raced down the right flank, whipped a cross into the box, it just evaded striker Reece Grant but fell to Joe Quigley at the back post.

The former Bournemouth academy product had little room but got his shot off although it was held by Bishop.

Two minutes later the Shrimpers broke the deadlock as Brandon Goodship rounded Elliot Justham and slotted it into the back of the net.

The hosts levelled the score in eight minutes later as striker Grant fired home through the legs of Bishop after running onto a flick on from his strike partner Quigley.

You may also want to watch:

It was a slow start to the second-half before attacker Chike Kandi won a free-kick on the edge of the box in the 56th minute.

Winger James Dobson stepped up to take the free-kick but his cross was deflected out for a corner.

The former Slough Town man then picked out Angelo Balanta with his corner and the attacker rose up and headed his effort off the crossbar.

Southend could have restored the lead in the 61st minute when Daggers goalkeeper Justham played the ball out but only as far as Theo Robinson.

The attacker tried to take advantage of the keeper being out of his goal but could only send it wide of the post as he scrambled back.

In the 77th minute Southend's Isaac Hutchinson weaved through, goes for goal, but was denied by Justham.

Three minutes later Guyana international Liam Gordon raced down the left and picked out Dobson who managed to get his effort away but it proved not enough.

The Shrimpers had a glorious chance to nab the lead with three minutes left as they won a free-kick on the edge of the box.

Stephen Humphrys stepped up to take the free-kick, but was denied by Justham just inside the post.

Dagenham & Redbridge: Justham, Wright (Eleftheriou 46), Onariase (Phipps 46), Croll, Wood (Gordon 46), McQueen (Dobson 46), Brundle, Odametey, Graham (Luque 46), Quigley (Balanta 46), Grant (Kandi 46, Robinson 72).

Southend United: Bishop, Bwomono, White (Taylor 46), Lennon (Kiernan 32) , Ralph (Trialist 63), Milligan (Trialist 46), Mantom (Humphrys 46), Hutchinson, Trialist, Goodship (Yearwood 46), Kelman (Robinson 46).