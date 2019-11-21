Daggers boss Taylor hoping new signings will impress

Ben House of Dagenham and Redbridge collides with Mitch Walker of Aldershot Town during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Aldershot Town, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 16th November 2019 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Dagenham & Redbridge's new signings are already making an impact as they head into a busy week of fixtures in the National League.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Sam Deering of Dagenham during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Aldershot Town, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 16th November 2019 Sam Deering of Dagenham during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Aldershot Town, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 16th November 2019

Daggers will travel away to AFC Fylde on Saturday, before then hosting Sutton United at Victoria Road on Tuesday evening.

Manager Peter Taylor moved to bring in striker Ben House on loan from Reading and midfielder Sam Deering from Billericay Town late last week, while also recently bringing in Toby Stevenson.

"Very pleased with Sam. I've always said how much we've been missing Angelo Balanta, Sam is another clever little player like that," Taylor told DaggersTV.

"I think he showed how important he will be for us. Ben House made his debut and has done well, but Toby Stevenson at left-back - it was his third game and I'm pleased for him we got a result. I thought the way he kept going up and down the line with fantastic energy was great."

Toby Stevenson of Dagenham and Redbridge during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Aldershot Town, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 16th November 2019 Toby Stevenson of Dagenham and Redbridge during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Aldershot Town, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 16th November 2019

The boss believes there is now plenty of competition for places with House, Joe Quigley, Chike Kandi and Reece Grant all looking to start up front.

You may also want to watch:

"If a striker gets a goal, he feels as if he is going to score every week, I'm pleased with Joe Quigley," added Taylor.

"I haven't got Ben House in because I'm disappointed with Joe, he's a very good centre forward, and if he cuts his touches down he is going to be very effective."

Full-back Andrew Eleftheriou could retain his place in the team having impressed in the win after struggling for action so far this campaign,

"When he joined us, we couldn't believe how much he ran up and down the line, and so it's been very difficult and frustrating for Andrew that he has not been playing," said Taylor.

"He's dug in, been a very good professional, and not let the manager beat him which is me. If I'm not picking him, he's got to do whatever he can to get into that team, and that is want Andrew has done."

Defender Manny Onariase and Sam Deering picked up knocks, but Taylor is hoping they will both be available for selection.

"We're hoping Manny isn't a hamstring injury, Sam took a challenge that jarred his ankle, so we're hoping that is not too serious," he said.