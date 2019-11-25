Dagenham made it too easy for AFC Fylde says boss Taylor after defeat

Dagenham and Redbridge manager Peter Taylor

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Peter Taylor felt his players made it too easy for AFC Fylde as they suffered a 3-0 defeat on the weekend.

Goals from Mark Yeates, Jordan Williams, and Danny Rowe sealed the three points for the Coasters at Mill Farm.

And experienced boss Taylor was not pleased with his side's lack of defending in the National League clash.

"Too many not going that extra yard that we needed them to make us harder to play against," Taylor told DaggersTV.

"The first goal went in far too easily and the other two weren't much better, Fylde were very good today (Saturday), but I think we made it a little bit easier for them.

"We allowed crosses and chances, I said at half-time there was too many times when people don't think there is a chance on, and they don't go to close it down when they should be very urgent when we're defending.

"We weren't we were sloppy, easy to play against, and everything we spoke about before we went out was about being hard to play against as that's where we've got our results from."

Daggers were without instrumental players Ben House, Sam Deering and Manny Onariase who all featured in their 6-1 victory over Aldershot Town the weekend prior.

The trio were all ruled out through injury which proved to be a big loss for Taylor's men.

"It didn't help, to be fair to Ben House he felt his hamstring a little bit yesterday, and it wasn't worth the risk.

"Sam Deering I think people knew he jarred his ankle when he went over, so he's going to be struggling, and Manny done his hamstring so we've now got seven injuries that unfortunately are hurting us."

Dagenham are now sitting 13th in the National League table after 22 games and Taylor knows they need to get back to work so they can bounce back to winning ways.

"We've got to grit our teeth, get right as a unit, and talk about it."

They were due to host strugglers Sutton United last night (Tuesday) without a number of key players once again.

Tay,lor and his players would have been desperate not to slip up against the U's.